Top 5 skins that should be in Valorant's next Run It Back collection

Valorant's weapon skins are some of the most unique ones in the FPS (first-person shooter) genre. Developer Riot Games makes sure to try and innovate with the weapon skins and has implemented multiple themes ranging from sci-fi to military to futuristic over the course of time. The FPS title's cosmetics are comparatively affordable to their competitors, despite the fact that they don't offer any free skins through in-game currencies.

Usually, a player purchases these when the collection releases or through the in-game store. However, Valorant has also had a few events like the Night Market and Run It Back, through which players can purchase their favorite skins that may not be in the store anymore.

The Run It Back collection was released in patch 2.0 in January 2021, wherein players get to buy some crowd favorite weapon skins. These cosmetics are sometimes selected through a process of voting on their social media handles. Players always hope to find their most liked skins ending up in these collections, but that is not always the case.

As such, there are many that haven't ended up in the Run It Back collection. Below is a list of the top five such weapon skins that should be in its next iteration.

Magepunk Sheriff, Gaia's Vengeance Marshal, and 3 more weapon skins for Valorant's next Run It Back bundle

1) Magepunk 2.0 Sheriff

The Magepunk 2.0 collection was released in November 2021. It comes under the Premium edition of Valorant's weapon skins. The 2.0 collection had skins for Operator, Sheriff, Guardian, Ares, and Melee.

The Sheriff from the collection costs about 1775 VP (Valorant Points) without any discounts. It has four variants - default blue, green, pink and orange. Unlike other collections' variants, Magepunk 2.0's only changes the color of its electricity within the weapon.

The Magepunk collection is clearly inspired from the Steampunk look. The skin has an amazing sound effect and feels extremely satisfying to use. On top of that, the kill finisher is also very cool as it completely traps the final enemy in a glass chamber and electrocutes them.

2) Gaia's Vengeance Mashal

The Gaia's Vengeance collection was released in March 2022 with patch 4.04. The collection comes under the Premium edition and had skins for Melee, Marshal, Ghost, Guardian, and Vandal.

The Marshal from the collection costs 1775 VP. This skinline has four variants - default white/red, blue, green, and orange.

The Gaia's Vengeance collection created quite a buzz when it was released. The skins looked like they were created from a tree's branches itself. The kill finisher also essentially traps the final enemy into a tree, which changes color according to the variants.

3) Sovereign Guardian

The Sovereign collection was released in June 2020 and also comes under the Premium edition of Valorant's weapons skins. The collection included skins for Ghost, Stinger, Guardian, Marshal, and Melee.

The Guardian from the collection is priced at 1775 VP and comes with four variants. These are the default gold/white, gold/green, purple, and silver.

The Sovereign is one of the earliest skin collections in Valorant and is still very beloved. It has one of the best sound effects and a great kill finisher in which the final enemy gets stabbed by a giant sword and disappears. The Guardian only has a few good skins in Valorant and the Sovereign is definitely one of them.

4) Radiant Crisis 001 Phantom

The Radiant Crisis 001 collection was released in November 2021 with patch 3.09. The collection has skins for Classic, Phantom, Spectre, Bucky, and Melee.

The Phantom from the collection costs 1775 VP without any discounts. Unfortunately, this collection doesn't have any variants and is only available in the default white/gray look.

The Radiant Crisis 001 completely embraces the comic book aesthetic. When the player shoots, equips or reloads the weapon, words in stylised comic book font appear. It also has a very aesthetic kill finisher as it launches the final enemy into the sky like a rocket.

5) Reaver 2.0 Odin

The Reaver 2.0 collection was released in August 2022 with patch 5.03. The collection comes under the Premium edition and has skins for Phantom, Odin, Spectre, Ghost, and Melee.

The Odin from the collection costs 1775 VP without any discounts. It has four variants which are similar to the first Reaver collection - the default purple, black, red, and white.

The Reaver was amongst the first collections ever created in Valorant. The 1.0 version of the bundle was loved by many and hence the 2.0 had high expectations. Luckily, the developer delivered again and the 2.0 was received positively by the fans. The Odin is easily the best from the 2.0 version. It has the most unique reload animation where the player sees the character model put the bullets inside the chamber using what seems like dark magic.

