5 most underrated Valorant skins in Episode 6

Valorant is among the most popular First Person Shooter (FPS) games in the online multiplayer space. The reason for the game’s success can be attributed to its vast roster of characters combined with satisfying gunplay. Another aspect of the game that appeals to its audience is its huge range of weapon skins with unique designs.

Weapon skins can be a very important part of the game when it comes to attracting new players. Valorant does a fantastic job of doing that, as it sometimes releases high-quality trailers for its upcoming skin collections.

Some of these skins are well received, while others are forgotten quickly. Below is a list of five of the most underrated skins in Episode 6 of Valorant.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Kohaku & Matsuba and four more overlooked skins in Episode 6 of Valorant

1) Kohaku & Matsuba

The Kohaku & Matsuba collection was released in September 2022 with patch 5.05. It has skins for the Classic, Phantom, Operator, and Melee. This collection comes under the Deluxe edition of weapon skins in Valorant.

This collection's weapons are restricted to only two variants. These are the default Blue/Light and the Dark variant.

Kohaku & Matsuba is an elegant skin collection. The best weapon skin from the collection is the Equilibrium which is essentially a Japanese hand fan, very similar to the Celestial Fan but a lot simpler in its looks. The skins here may not have a kill finisher or any sound effects, but they are definitely worth owning due to their beautiful look.

2) Team Ace

The Team Ace bundle was released in March 2022. It has skins for the Phantom, Operator, Vandal, Frenzy, and Judge. It comes under the Deluxe edition of Valorant's weapon skins.

The Team Ace weapon skins don't have any variants; however, its other cosmetics definitely steal the show. The Team Ace Buddy, when equipped with the skins, will change colors according to the weapon color.

The Team Ace collection can be considered as an Agent bundle, as all the Duelists are engraved on the weapon skins. It also has a visual effect wherein after every kill, the Agent's eyes light up with fire on the gun. However, there are no kill finishers or different sound effects. Team Ace's best-looking weapon is its Operator due to how clean it looks. It's a must-buy for players who like playing as the Duelist, Jett.

3) Luna

The Luna collection was released in January 2023. It has skins for the Ghost, Spectre, Vandal, Marshal, and Melee. The collection comes under the Deluxe category of Valorant skins.

The Luna collection doesn't have any variants. The best cosmetic from Luna is definitely the bunny buddy. Much like the Celestial buddy, this one also changes while shooting the weapon.

The Luna collection is a beautiful one to look at. It has a crescent moon night aesthetic to it, and it has Blue mixed with a little bit of Gold on the weapons. The best weapon to own from the collection is the Melee which is very reminiscent of the Ruin Dagger. The animation is smooth, and the weapon feels satisfying to use. It is also the only weapon in the collection that can be upgraded to add VFX.

4) NO LIMITS

The NO LIMITS collection was released in June 2023 in patch 6.11. It comes under the Deluxe edition and has skins for the Spectre, Bulldog, Vandal, Ghost, and Melee.

The NO LIMITS collection was released to celebrate the beginning of VCT Masters Tokyo. Valorant has done these types of skin collection releases for Valorant's Champions 2021 and 2022 and VCT LOCK//IN.

The NO LIMITS collection has a very manga look wherein the artwork on the weapon is black & white, much like a manga's panels making it look very stylish. The one visual effect that this collection has is it turns from white to black as the player goes from an open area to a structure with a ceiling.

The best weapon to own from the collection is the Baseball bat Melee as it makes a different sound that is close to real bats.

5) Tilde

The Tilde collection was released with the Battlepass of Episode 6 Act 2. It has skins for the Judge, Operator, Bulldog, Shorty, and Melee. It comes under the Deluxe edition of Valorant's skins.

The Tilde collection has four different variants. These are the default White/Gold, Red, Purple, and Green.

Like every other Battlepass skin, the Tilde collection has no kill finishers or sound effects. The best weapon from the collection is the Melee which resembles a feather knife and has very slick animations. Tilde is one of the better Battlepasses skin collections to come out in Valorant and was overlooked by many during its release.

Poll : 0 votes