Top 5 Melee skins with unique animation in Valorant (2023)

Valorant is on the rise in the online multiplayer genre, quickly becoming one of the top FPS (First Person Shooter) games ever. The title allows for strategic nous alongside some enjoyable gameplay. Valorant is constantly the talk of the town due to two factors: its growing esports scene and unique weapon skin collections. The developers have always pushed the boundaries of what a weapon skin should be in an FPS game.

These weapon skins have incorporated themes ranging from sci-fi to mythology to fantasy and even plain old military look.

One aspect that sets Valorant's skins apart is their animations. A good weapon animation can be a huge difference in making the item look appealing. The game has multiple skins with cool animation. Below is a list of five such melee skins with unique animations in Valorant.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Xenohunter knife and four more melee skins with slickest animations in Valorant

5) VALORANT Go! Vol 1. Knife

VALORANT Go! Vol 1 collection was released in February 2021 alongside patch 2.03. It has skins for the Ghost, Phantom, Spectre, Guardian, and Melee. The collection comes under the Premium edition of Valorant's skins.

The Melee from this collection costs about 3550 VP (Valorant Points) with no discounts. The skin has no variants, but the knife does have an animation upgrade, unlike other weapons in the collection.

The VALORANT Go! Vol 1. Knife is essentially a kunai. It's also unofficially considered Jett's skin due to its resemblance to her ultimate ability, Blade Storm. The knife has a unique little animation. While equipping the item, the characters will spin it in one hand while the other does an anime pose. No other skin has these animations. However, all the other animations of the knife are similar to the default Melee.

4) Magepunk Sparkswitch

The Magepunk 3.0 collection was released on May 29, 2023, one week after patch 6.10. It has skins for the Vandal, Phantom, and Melee. The collection comes under the Premium category of weapon skins.

The Melee from this set costs about 4350 VP without any discounts. It has four variants: Green, Black/Red, Yellow, and the default Brown.

The Magepunk collection was more of a sleeper hit amongst the community. However, the love for this set led to versions 2.0 and 3.0. The Sparswitch, essentially a butterfly knife, is easily the best thing to get in Magepunk 3.0.

What sets it apart from the other butterfly knives is the animation. When the player hits right-click on the Sparkswitch, the character does a stab animation with the non-dominant hand and spins it before switching to the other hand. It also has a very cool electrical sound effect.

3) Equilibrium Fan

The Kohaku & Matsuba collection was released in September 2022 with patch 5.05. It has skins for the Classic, Judge, Phantom, Operator, and Melee. The collection comes under the Deluxe edition of weapon skins.

The Melee addition costs 2550 VP without any discount. It has only two selections: the default Blue/Light and the Dark variant.

The Equilibrium Fan is essentially a Japanese hand fan with simple but elegant animations. While equipping the weapon, the character will spin it in their hand in a circular motion, whereas right-clicking it leads to the character fully opening the fan and smacking it in the air.

The best part about the Melee is its inspect animation, where the character waves the fan to their face. The Equilibrium is very similar to the Celestial fan but much more minimal.

2) Blade of Serket

The Sarmad collection was released in July 2022 with patch 5.01. It has skins for the Phantom, Spectre, Frenzy, Vandal, and Melee. The collection is categorized as the Deluxe edition of Valorant's weapon skins.

The Melee from the bundle costs 2550 VP without any discounts. The Sarmad collection has no variants and is only available in its Gold/Green default look.

The Blade of Serket is a claw-type Melee. However, it is the only one that can be dual-wielded. It also has a unique animation where when the player right-clicks the Blade, it will swing both its claw-type blades at the same time. Another great thing about the Melee is that it can also be used as just a normal claw Melee if the player removes the upgrades.

1) Xenohunter Knife

The Xenohunter collection was released in June 2022 and came under the Premium edition of Valorant's weapons. It has skins for Frenzy, Phantom, Bucky, Odin, and Melee.

The Melee Knife from the collections costs 3550 VP without any discounts. It has no variants leaving the player with a look that is very similar to the Default knife.

The Xenohunter may look underwhelming at first and might even look like a Battlepass skin, but it's easily one of the best Melee to own in Valorant. The Xenohunter Melee has a combat knife look to it. Its equip animation will see the character spinning the knife in their hand very quickly. The right-click animation is similar to the default knife variation in the beta phase.

