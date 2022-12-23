5 best Classic skins for Valorant in 2022

Valorant has been competing with other online FPS (first-person shooter) multiplayer games like Apex Legends and Overwatch 2. The competition exists not only in the gameplay but also in the quality of cosmetics or weapon skins that the games offer to their player base. Lazy skins can lead to a lot of outcry in the community.

So far, Valorant has been able to deliver some "state-of-the-art" weapon skins to its community. The revenue from these skin collections has been used effectively for the growth of the game, even likely contributing to the prize pool of Valorant Champions events. Riot Games has also been known to donate to charities.

The Classic is the free gun that a player is given at the start of a match. It used to be quite overpowered wherein its alternate fire i.e burst fire would facilitate quick kills. However, since then, the developers have made sure to keep the gun as balanced as possible because a free gun should not actually be a significant game changer.

The Classic has a limited number of skins in Valorant, but some of them are definitely worth buying. Listed below are the five best Classic skins in Valorant as of 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Glitchpop, Prime, and three more Classic skins in Valorant you should get

1) Cryostasis Classic

The Cryostasis collection was recently released in patch 5.12 on December 14, 2022, and comes under the Premium edition. It has skins for Classic, Vandal, Bulldog, Operator, and Melee.

This collection is one of a kind. Its coolest feature is how frost begins to form on the weapon before eventually covering it fully over the course of the game. However, the frost does shake off after a few bullets have been fired.

The Classic from the Cryostasis collection costs 1775 VP (Valorant Points) without a discount. There are no variants, and it is only available in its default.

2) Spectrum Classic

The Spectrum collection was released in patch 3.05 in September 2021. It had skins for Classic, Bulldog, Guardian, Phantom, and Melee. The Classic cost about 2675 VP without any discount, and there were four variants, namely Black, Red, Purple/Pink, and default White.

The Spectrum was Valorant's first official collaboration with a celebrity. Designed alongside musician Zedd, who had previously expressed his love for the game, the collection is very clean-looking and has some of the best sound effects. When a player inspects a weapon, it even plays music when equipped with this skin.

3) RGX 11z Pro Classic

The RGX 2.0 was released in patch 4.08 in April 2022. It had skins for Classic, Phantom, Operator, Spectre, and Melee. The Classic from this collection cost 2175 VP and had four variants, namely Green (base), Red, Blue, and Yellow.

The RGX 1.0 was received positively by the community, so the 2.0 had high expectations to meet. Fortunately, the RGX 2.0 collection lived up to the hype.

The guns from this collection sound very crisp, which makes it so much more satisfying to get kills. Another fantastic feature of the RGX collection is the player's ability to change the color of the weapon's lights by inspecting it.

4) Glitchpop Classic

The Glitchpop 2.0 collection was released in patch 2.02 in February 2021. It had skins for Phantom, Vandal, Classic, Operator, and Melee. The Classic here costs 2175 VP without any discounts. It had four variants, Blue, Red, Gold, and the default.

Just like its previous version, Glitchpop 2.0 has some bombastic sound effects and a smooth design. The collection has a futuristic aesthetic, especially due to the hologram on the skin which enhances the weapon's appearance. This is one of the few skin collections that make deciding on the best variant difficult because almost all of them look equally good in-game.

5) Prime Classic

The Prime collection was released in patch 1.0 in June 2020. It had skins for the Vandal, Classic, Guardian, Spectre, and Melee. The Classic cost 1775 VP without any discounts, and its color variants were Orange, Blue, Yellow, and the default White/Gold.

The Prime collection was one of Valorant's first big bundle hits. It had a simple but stylish design, great sound effects, and a cool reload animation. When used, it always has a very subtle feel to it. Players still consider it one of the best collections ever released in the game.

