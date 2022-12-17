Skins will always be a unique selling point for Valorant, Riot Games' flagship tactical shooter. Although the Agent cannot be customized, players can get their hands on skins for each and every weapon in the game.

While there are many interesting skins, Blade of Chaos will probably be one of the most iconic melee acquisitions players will come across in Valorant. But how does one get their hands on this skin?

Acquiring the Blade of Chaos in Valorant

The only way players can get their hands on the Blade of Chaos melee skin in Valorant is by purchasing it. It cannot be earned for free. Riot Games barely hands out free skins apart from the battle pass itself.

Moreover, no third-party sites sell this skin or any skin for that matter. The only way to purchase it is through the in-game store provided it's in rotation.

Whenever Riot Games releases any weapon skin in the game, it's usually done in the form of a bundle. These bundles usually don't cover all the weapons in the game, but they will have at least one melee skin, which happens to be the most expensive one.

The Blade of Chaos is part of the Prelude to Chaos weapon bundle in Valorant. This bundle was first introduced during Episode 5, alongside Pearl, a map in the underwater city of Lisbon on Omega Earth. That's the only time the skin bundle has been seen in the item store, and it's unclear if the entire selection will reappear anytime soon.

Apart from buying the bundle, the only other way to get this skin is if it ever comes into rotation as an individual acquisition in the in-game store. However, given the immense number of skins in the game, it's unclear when Blade of Chaos will return.

Assuming that it does come into the store, players will have to spend around 4350 VP to get their hands on the Blade of Chaos melee skin. The skin might cost slightly less if there's a discount, but that's also a rare occurrence. This weapon has two levels and three variants, all of which can be unlocked using Radianite Points.

Level 1: Double-handed Sword

Double-handed Sword Level 2: Special VFX and SFX for swipes and kills. Includes a custom animation for equipping the weapon and inspecting it.

Apart from these two levels, the three variants in question are just different color combinations for this skin. It's safe to assume that Blade of Chaos is probably one of the best melee skins that Valorant has to offer.

In fact, each and every skin in the bundle looks brilliant and deadly. Considering all these aspects, it's understandable why everyone would want to get their hands on Blade of Chaos in Valorant.

Poll : 0 votes