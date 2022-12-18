5 best Vandal skins for Valorant in 2022

Riot Games releases a new weapon line in Valorant every few weeks, leaving multiple options at the player's disposal. Not all skin lines feature every gun from Valorant's weaponry, but fan-favorite rifles like Vandal, Phantom, and Operator show up regularly.

Vandal is one of the most used weapons in the game and specifically suits those who love scoring crispy headshots. Priced at 2900 credits, Vandal is a premium assault rifle. It is a must-pick for players securing frags during full buy rounds. It is also great for long-range fights, as it doesn't feature a falloff damage multiplier like that of Phantom.

Unsurprisingly, Vandal features one of the highest weapon skin counts in the game. The options are vast; hence, it can be confusing for beginners to find a worthy Vandal skin for themselves. This article aims to reduce the dilemma by listing the five best Vandal skins in Valorant released in 2022.

Here are the five best Vandal skins that were launched in Valorant (2022)

1) Ion (Episode 5)

The Ion (EP 5 collection) added some new weapon skins to the collection, which was launched in Valorant's Episode 1. The new one comes with four weapon skins and one karambit knife. Ion Vandal is undoubtedly one of the best skins for the one-tap weapon released in 2022. It features the smooth, electrifying VFX that the collection is known for and looks magnificent.

Ion Vandal is priced at 1775 Valorant Points and features four color variants and four upgrades. You can fully upgrade the base color variant with 40 Radianite Points. Apart from the attractive VFX, the skin also features the iconic Ion finisher animation and kill banner.

Each color variant costs 15 Radianite Points; you can grab the very unique green and yellow variants that have managed to impress many.

2) Gaia's Vengeance

Popularly known as the "Tree Vandal," this Vandal comes with the iconic finisher animation for which the collection is known. Upon killing the last enemy, the animation traps the deceased enemy into a beautiful, fully-bloomed tree. The audio design and VFX associated with the collection are also very soothing and attractive.

Like other premium gun skins, Gaia's Vengeance Vandal is priced at 1775 Valorant Points. It features four color variants and four upgrades. Players are required to fully upgrade the skin to witness the swirling tree finisher. The blue, green, and orange-red color variants are pretty intriguing too.

3) Neptune

The community popularly calls this the "Blub Blub Vandal" due to its oceanic audio effects. Upon fully upgrading the skin, the Neptune Vandal showcases a fish aquarium on its body, the "blub blub" gunfire VFX and SFX, a kill banner, and a kill SFX. There is no finisher animation associated with this.

The popular "Fish Vandal" belongs to a standard weapon collection and is priced at 1775 VP. It features three upgrades and two color variants, making it less heavy on a player's RP bank.

4) Prelude to Chaos

Prelude to Chaos is an exclusive weapon collection featuring four gun skins and one blade knife. It was launched with Valorant's Episode 5 and heavily hyped due to its sci-fi design inspiration and dark finisher animation. This graphic chains down the body of the last deceased enemy before melting away. The SFX and VFX associated with this collection are unique compared to other skin lines.

The Prelude to Chaos Vandal is an exclusive cosmetic item priced at 2175 VP. It features four upgrades and four color variants. You will require 40 Radianite Points to fully upgrade the base skin and 15 points each to purchase a different color variant.

5) Chronovoid

Chronovoid collection is one of the most attractive Valorant skin lines owing to its impeccable and unique inspect, reload, and finisher animations. It also includes a very eye-catching melee skin, featuring an animation unlike any knife in the game. Like every other gun in the collection, the Vandal is priced at 2175 VP, the usual for an exclusive skin.

Chronovoid Vandal features four color variants and four upgrades. You'll require 40 Radianite Points to fully upgrade the skin and 15 for each color variant. , Considering the exceptionally eye-catching rotating finisher, incredible inspection, and reload of VFX and SFX, the upgrade is worth it.

