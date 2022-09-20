Valorant ChronoVoid skin collection: All VFX and finishers showcased

Valorant hosts new weapon collections every few weeks, offering fans diverse skin options in-game. While none of the weapons or melee skins offer an advantage in fights, they certainly up the visual appeal of weaponry. Riot Games will soon launch an elegant new sci-fi weapon collection inspired by the tale of Daedalus and Minotaur's Labyrinth.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT The gift of gods is waiting to be discovered. Heed the call–pick up the new ChronoVoid skinline. Available 09.21. PT The gift of gods is waiting to be discovered. Heed the call–pick up the new ChronoVoid skinline. Available 09.21. PT https://t.co/BKYmkKjLmj

The upcoming collection, named 'Chronovoid,' will feature skins for four popular weapons and a melee. It will also contain a player card, spray, and a gun buddy. One can grab the secondary items for free by purchasing the entire bundle. ChronoVoid belongs to the Exclusive Edition tier and is priced at 8700 VP.

According to the developers, the collection is inspired by an idea they had during Valorant's beta period. Showcased below are all the VFX and finishers related to the weapons and melee skins of the ChronoVoid Collection in Valorant.

All you need to know about the VFX and finisher animations of the ChronoVoid bundle in Valorant

The aforementioned bundle will make it to the in-game store on September 21 (US)/September 22 (IST). All items can be purchasable separately. Valorant's servers will be taken down for patch deployment soon, and the collection is expected to appear a day after the same.

Here are all the VFX and finisher animation details related to the skins:

Terminus A Quo (Melee)

ValorIntel @ValorINTEL ChronoVoid Melee: "Terminus A Quo" in action ChronoVoid Melee: "Terminus A Quo" in action https://t.co/eVUcf6di7j

Levels

Level 1 - Custom model, animation, and visual effects

Level 2 - Custom inspect animation, visual effects, and audio

Variants

Variant 1 - Green Variant

Variant 2 - Red Variant

Variant 3 - Black Variant

Upgrading to Level 2 will unlock a custom inspect animation for the unique diamond-shaped melee, alongside some enhanced visual and audio effects. The inspect animation associated with the melee is quite unique. The player holds the power-granting orb as it levitates.

Weapons (Sheriff, Vandal, Phantom, Judge)

Levels

Level 1 - Custom model; custom ADS reticle; custom bullets

Level 2 - Custom muzzle flash visual effects and firing audio

Level 3 - Custom equip, reload, idle, and inspect animations, effects, and audio

Level 4 - Kill Banner and Finisher

Variants

Variant 1 - Green Variant

Variant 2 - Red Variant

Variant 3 - Black Variant

Upgrading to Level 2 will grant players significant visual effects like a custom muzzle flash. It will also add a custom firing sound that is different from the base weapon.

Upgrading to Level 3 will cause the ChronoVoid weapon to feature custom equip, reload, inspect, and idle animations. While reloading, the player magnetically pulls the ChronoVoid orb out of the weapon and re-attaches it.

The ultimate level will add a kill banner and a magnificent finisher animation that showcases the killed enemy disintegrating and becoming part of a larger ChronoVoid orb that floats and rises up into the air.

The ChronoVoid bundle is undoubtedly one of the most fascinating weapon collections to be made available in Valorant to date. That said, it will also feature a sky-high price. It will be worth grabbing the melee due to its special transformation animation. Aside from that, the weapons also feature worthy upgrades, making the collection an enticing offer.

