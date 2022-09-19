"A relic of ancient power": Valorant devs on the inspiration behind ChronoVoid bundle

Valorant fans and community members worldwide will soon be able to get their hands on a brand-new bundle. Known as the ChronoVoid bundle, the item is set to hit the item shop on September 21, 2022.

The ChronoVoid bundle is one of the few bundles Valorant bundles to feature skins for both the Vandal and the Phantom rifles. A few leaks surrounding this bundle have surfaced previously, and they have done an excellent job of hyping the community up for this bundle. Now that the bundle has been announced, it will be interesting to see how the community reacts to it, to begin with.

The skins in the ChronoVoid bundle fall under the XE (Exclusive Edition), meaning that the overall bundle will be priced at 8700 VP. Here is a list of all the weapons that will be receiving skins in this brand new bundle in Valorant:

ChronoVoid Phantom

ChronoVoid Vandal

Terminus A Quo (melee)

ChronoVoid Sheriff

ChronoVoid Judge

Valorant devs talk about the ChronoVoid bundle

This bundle finds its roots in Greek mythology. As pointed out by Stefan Jevremovic, the Art Lead on this bundle, the ChronoVoid skin line is inspired by the story of Daedalus and the magnificent Labyrinth he had built for Minos, the King of Crete and the son of Zeus. Jevremovic revealed:

"The goal was to create a sci-fi weapon with a unique experience. We wanted to show something that could be considered technologically advanced yet luxurious. Inspired by the story of Daedalus and the Minotaur’s Labyrinth, the idea was to convey a sense of mystery and power, and of holding a forbidden piece of treasure. We wanted to make a weapon that represented a relic of ancient powers."

Out of all the weapon sets in Valorant, the Ruination and Reaver bundles are probably the only two that emit the power of an ancient relic, at least in terms of design. Victoria Kim, Producer at Riot Games, spoke about the overall thought process behind the bundle:

"Gold. Asgard. Power of the gods. The question was, what if we made the Drips gun skin we had in beta real? Of course, looking at it now, you’d never think to make the connection between the two. But it did start with Norse-god-like ambitious beginnings. From that, it evolved into something less ostentatious and more high fashion, luxury, design. We looked into making something that we hadn’t done before."

floxay @floxayyy Daedalus Collection;

- Melee

- Phantom

- Vandal

- Sheriff

- Judge

- Spray/Buddy/Card



Levels & Variants (Melee too)



2175 / 4350 / 8700 VP

(Gun / Melee / Bundle)



/replies disabled for obvious reasons for this one/ Daedalus Collection;- Melee- Phantom- Vandal- Sheriff- Judge- Spray/Buddy/CardLevels & Variants (Melee too)2175 / 4350 / 8700 VP(Gun / Melee / Bundle)/replies disabled for obvious reasons for this one/

They further went on to add that since the previous guns had orb-like designs, the team was looking to add something unique to the weapons:

"Plenty of our previous guns had orb or circular designs at the center, so we asked ourselves, what more can we do? What else can we make? Looking at what we could do with animation and VFX, what we came out with was a moving visual piece that mesmerizes the eye but doesn’t distract. Like having a kinetic desk toy, it’s both pleasing and satisfying, yet is propelled by a force that is both controlled and yet one that cannot be controlled."

Victoria further believes that the ChronoVoid skinline in Valorant is one of the most alluring skin lines that the team has come up with:

"We had a bit of a tough time when it came to animating the weapons because we were trying to do something new. We really wanted to make something that felt smooth and powerful but not distracting. The idea was to make each layer of the orb move independently, and though it did take some time to get right, the end result was something incredible. And when we decided to put VFX on top of that, or rather inside, it made the whole thing even more incredible. In my humble opinion, this skinline is one of the most alluring skins we’ve ever made, and that’s all thanks to the amazing work of this team."

To sum it up, the mythological inspiration behind this bundle adds an uncanny charm to the ChronoVoid skin line. Given how the skins look, there's a high chance that the community might grab it at the first chance they get in Valorant.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far