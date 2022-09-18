Valorant Daedalus skin collection: Expected release date, bundle price, and more

Valorant's much anticipated Daedalus skin collection is due to arrive in the coming days. While Riot Games is yet to officially release any information regarding the Daedalus collection's arrival, sources on Twitter have revealed the bundle's cost and skin tier.

The Daedalus skin collection is expected to bring forward a set of weaponry that has been in the works for quite a long time. The Daedalus Vandal was initially leaked by a Twitter user in April 2022, along with Titanmail Vandal and another upcoming Vandal skin.

The Daedalus collection made its next appearance when Riot Games accidentally confirmed the bundle to be in the works by name-dropping "Daedalus" in a tweet. Internally known as Asgard, the Daedalus collection was originally a "high concept god-like piece of weaponry", according to the tweet. However, Riot was quick to cover their tracks, as the tweet was deleted within a few minutes.

Everything to know about Valorant's upcoming Daedalus skin collection

Bundle details

According to sources on Twitter, the upcoming Daedalus skin collection will consist of five weapon skins:

Daedalus Melee

Daedalus Phantom

Daedalus Vandal

Daedalus Sheriff

Daedalus Judge

Spray/ Gun buddy/ Player card

Tier and cost

Each individual weapon skin from the bundle will cost 2175 VP (Valorant Points), whereas the melee will cost 4350 VP. Players who wish to purchase the entire bundle can do so at the cost of 8700 VP.

The Daedalus skin bundle will fall under the Exclusive Edition tier of Valorant skins. The last Exclusive Edition skin collection released in the game was Prelude to Chaos in Episode 5 Act 1.

floxay @floxayyy Daedalus Collection;

- Melee

- Phantom

- Vandal

- Sheriff

- Judge

- Spray/Buddy/Card



Levels & Variants (Melee too)



2175 / 4350 / 8700 VP

(Gun / Melee / Bundle)



/replies disabled for obvious reasons for this one/ Daedalus Collection;- Melee- Phantom- Vandal- Sheriff- Judge- Spray/Buddy/CardLevels & Variants (Melee too)2175 / 4350 / 8700 VP(Gun / Melee / Bundle)/replies disabled for obvious reasons for this one/

Features

Considering its cost and skin tier, the Daedalus weapon collection can be expected to have its unique VFX, SFX, animation, and finisher that players can unlock at the cost of RP (Radianite Points).

An image of the Daedalus Vandal that was leaked a few months ago suggests that the skins in the collection will also have 3 additional color variants that players can purchase using RP.

Release date

Riot Games is yet to confirm the release date for the Daedalus skin collection. However, the two skin collections that are featured in Valorant's store right now - Champions 2022, and Kohaku & Matsuba - will expire in the coming days.

The Champions 2022 and Kohaku & Matsuba collections will be out of the in-game store on September 21 at 2.00 pm PDT/ September 22 at 2.30 am IST. The Daedalus skin collection can be expected to replace the two existing bundles immediately after they expire on the aforementioned date.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far