“In the midst of developing a new framework,” Valorant developers open up on reporting system

Riot Games have recently provided some insight on how they will further combat toxicity and disruptive behavior across each of their titles in League of Legends, Valorant, Wild Rift, and more.

In their latest blog post, the developers went over some of the key aspects they will introduce to tackle this problem in the future. They will be developing a new framework for their reporting system, which will not only punish disruptive behavior but will also look to reward those who have been ideal players across each of their titles.

Riot Games to further combat toxicity in Valorant, League of Legends, and other titles

Riot will introduce this system to create a more positive experience and provide incentives to team players who genuinely want to improve in the game instead of ruining someone else’s match.

In the blog post, the Valorant developers explained:

“In this update, we’re going to dive into the numbers behind Player Dynamics and what they tell us about creating healthy interactions in-game. Player Dynamics is designed to be a Riot-wide discipline so we have a few different teams focused on the craft."

They further elaborated:

"The Central Player Dynamics team is just that, they work in the center of all of our games developing systems that can impact both current titles and ones in the R&D stage.”

One of the key objectives of the new framework will be to detect more disruptive behavior than the current reporting system. The Valorant developers will be looking to expand their ability to detect outliers, especially those who get reported more often across each of their titles but have slipped through the detection systems.

While the current system focuses on simply detecting disruptive behavior through comms, Riot will be looking to expand the process to detect gameplay offenses and inappropriate names.

The developers further stated:

“We are working towards the ability to take action on chat-based offenses in real-time. Imagine a system that could help people check themselves when they start to send an inappropriate message to their teammates."

Speaking about the intended effects, the developers stated:

"This will enable players to adjust behavior mid-match but we want to make sure that it doesn’t impact the player experience so we’ll be trying different things across different games to ensure it’s the right fit.”

In-game toxicity has been some of the biggest problems plaguing titles like Valorant, League of Legends, and Wild Rift.

Disruptive behavior is something that almost every player has faced in competitive and standard matchmaking, and it’s great to see the developers looking at ways to not only lessen toxicity but also reward those who are positive influences.

Edited by Danyal Arabi