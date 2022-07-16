"Nice words in Valorant is always appreciated": Reddit community wants Riot to bring system to reward non-toxic players

The Valorant community on Reddit often turns out to be the source for some brilliant suggestions. Given the title and its user base's sizes, some innovative recommendations can come from those who play it.

For example, many feel there could be something like the opposite of a report button used to vouch for or praise teammates.

Several games with appraisal systems in modern times are used to credit good teammates. However, given how vital team play is in Valorant, many feel that a system should differentiate between the positive and the toxic ones.

While some want a vouch button, others prefer a more evolved approach. Overall, the Reddit community has clarified that Riot Games should incorporate a new system.

Valorant community on Reddit wants new system to appreciate those who are good team gamers

The original suggestion was made by Reddit user u/rookcookie, who suggested that there should be a vouch button. The user explained that it would work like a reverse report button and be used for cooperative and good team players.

Others also made their suggestions about how Riot could implement such a system.

One player suggested that the simplest thing for Riot to do is bring a system that is there in League of Legends. The honor system in the MOBA encourages users to be good teammates and rewards them for their behavior.

If an honor system is introduced, one gamer felt they should have the ability to endorse multiple people at once. In the earlier system, players could get endorsements even from opponents for their brave efforts.

Some feel that even basic rewards like stickers or gun buddy could do very well to reduce the toxicity in the title.

CS: GO, which shares several similarities with Valorant, already has a system where players can complement others if the latter is helpful in-game.

Given how long some matches can be in Valorant, a few users want an endorsement system like the one in Overwatch. They feel that the duration of a game is ample time for them to realize what kind of a person their teammates are.

Some players even think a commend button, along with the existing report one, could work well in tandem to reduce problematic behavior.

Pokemon Unite might be a game restricted to mobile and Nintendo Switch, but it also has a similar system. When someone scores too low, they are also prevented from playing the competitive modes in-game.

While the Reddit community has made their voices clear, Riot can potentially look at different games for an idea. While the report button helps to clear out toxic players, a reward system will encourage them to act better in the first place.

It remains to be seen if the Reddit community's wishes will come true in the future with the implementation of a vouch system in Valorant.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far