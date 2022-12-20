5 best Phantom skins for Valorant in 2022

The Phantom is one of the most popular weapons in Valorant and has been a source of debate in the competitive community since its launch. Being a direct competitor of the Vandal, the Phantom sports lethal numbers that are excellent in close and mid-range but don't sit very well in long-range fights.

Although the damage fall-off disadvantage it carries can quickly backfire, the high-cost silenced assault rifle is almost undefeatable at close range. The weapon's potential has been recognized in the esports community repeatedly. Slapping an attractive skin with SFX and VFX over the no-tracer gun can further enhance its prominence.

Like Vandal, the Phantom sports many cosmetic skins, some of which are pretty hard to avoid. With 2022 slowly approaching its end, it's worth discussing the best Phantom skins launched in Valorant this year.

Five best Phantom skins in Valorant that were launched in 2022

1) Reaver, Ep 5

The Reaver Phantom was launched as a part of the Reaver, Episode 5 collection. The first Reaver collection, launched in Episode 1, contained skins for the Vandal, Sheriff, Guardian, and Operator.

Having garnered massive appreciation from the community, the collection's success inspired the developers to create more weapon skins with Reaver's iconic heavy audio and exhilarating design.

The Reaver Phantom is available for 1775 VP and features four levels of upgrades. One can fully upgrade the base color variant using 40 Radianite Points. There are a total of four color variants; one can purchase the remaining three using 15 Radianite Points each.

2) Protocol 781-A

This weapon collection in Valorant is known for its intriguing finisher animation, which features a lively killer sentry robot mowing down its last-deceased opponent.

The Protocol 781-A Phantom is undoubtedly one of the best skins for the weapon, considering the usual SFX and VFX and the unique localized voice-over. As expected, this skin is not only premium-priced but also requires more RP for a full upgrade.

The Protocol 781-A Phantom is priced at 2475 VP and features five levels of upgrades. One will require 50 Radianite Points to upgrade the base variant to a maximum. There are four color variants, one can purchase a new skin color with 15 Radianite Points.

3) RGX 11z Pro

The RGX 11z Pro has to be one of the most coveted weapon collections in Valorant. The original collection was released last year, but a second iteration of the same added more weapon skins to the extensive skin line.

The RGX 11z Pro Phantom was added to the collection in 2022 and pleased many with its feel-good SFX, VFX, and finisher animation.

The RGX 11z Pro Phantom belongs to an exclusive collection and hence, is priced at 2175 VP. It also features five upgrades, meaning players will require 50 Radianite Points for a full upgrade. After all, the quirky kill counter who displays "EZ" is totally worth it.

4) Chronovoid

The Chronovoid weapon collection is a relatively recent launch in Valorant and is known for its unique reload and inspect VFX, plus an eye-catching finisher animation. The Chronovoid Phantom is a majorly attractive weapon skin that impressed many fans during its launch.

Being an exclusive weapon collection in Valorant, the Chronovoid collection quotes all its weapon skins at 2175 VP. The Phantom skin features four upgrades and four color variants. A full upgrade of the Chronovoid Phantom requires 40 Radianite Points, while grabbing an alternative color variant requires 15 Radianite Points each.

5) Valorant Champions 2022

The time-limited Champions 2022 bundle featured a star-studded Phantom skin and a performance-centric butterfly knife. The collection faced considerable negativity due to its pricing and certain design aspects. However, it definitely offers one of the best Phantom skins released this year.

Due to its time-limited tag, any content in the Champions 2022 bundle is restricted from showing up in the Store or Night Market. However, those who purchased the Phantom skin got hold of a special cosmetic depicting the grand event.

The bundle is priced at 6167 VP. The Phantom skin was tagged at 2675 VP, which many considered an exorbitant price.

