How to get Magepunk 3.0 player card in Valorant?

The Magepunk 3.0 collection made it to the Valorant stores with Patch 6.10. The bundle is an excellent successor as it encompasses three great skins for the two popular assault rifles alongside one melee. With 3.0's launch, Riot also included other cosmetic items in the set that can be purchased with the in-game currency. The player card and gunbuddy included in the set are unique cosmetic items that fans may want to collect.

How to purchase the Magepunk 3.0 player card from Valorant's store?

The Magepunk 3.0 collection only includes two special cosmetic items besides the weapon skins. Unlike its predecessor, the most recent Magepunk collection does not include a spray. However, players can get their hands on the gunbuddy and the player card.

Here's how you can purchase the latter from the in-game store:

Launch Valorant and navigate to the store section from the main menu.

You will see the Magepunk 3.0 banner in the store, which will be available in the shop for around two more weeks.

Click on the banner and scroll sideways until you see the Magepunk 3.0 EP 6 player card.

You need at least 375 Valorant Points (VP) in your account to purchase the card. Alternatively, you can purchase the entire bundle for 7100 VP as well.

Once the bundle leaves the in-game store, players can no longer purchase the player card separately. Riot Games does not bring such cosmetic items back to the store unless it is with a bundle.

However, the rest of the weapon skins will still be present in the regular shop rotation and are also eligible for the Night Market after two acts. The discounted Night Market shop is sure to bring in some discounts for the Magepunk 3.0 collection, which will also include the Sparkswitch butterfly melee.

What weapons are present in the Magepunk 3.0 collection?

The Magepunk 3.0 includes skins for the following weapons in Valorant:

Magepunk 3.0 Vandal

Magepunk 3.0 Phantom

Sparkswitch (Melee)

After a long wait, fans finally received the Magepunk collection with their two favorite assault rifles in-game. Moreover, Riot also took the liberty to introduce brand new variants for the steampunk-themed collection that overhauls the entire look of the skin.

The brand-new look for the three variants in-game gorgeously represents the steampunk genre as these weapons' wooden and metal finish are rather fascinating. Fans can easily switch between the variants once they have unlocked them by spending Radianite Points (RP) in-game.

This is the first time Riot re-released a skin line for a third time, featuring a different set of weapons in Valorant. One can assume that the developers have more to offer regarding cosmetics in the coming Episodes.

