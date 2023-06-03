How to get Magepunk 3.0 gunbuddy in Valorant?

The Magepunk 3.0 collection has been the most recent addition to Valorant's skinline with Patch 6.10. The steampunk-themed skin returns for a third time in-game, incorporating various weapons for players to pick from with the bundle. While the previous two Magepunk collections included plenty of weapons that were fan favorites, the 3.0 bundle brings the two widely used assault rifles to the fold.

That said, the collection also brings its own cosmetics apart from the weapon skins that include an adorable gunbuddy. This article will guide players on how to easily acquire Magepunk 3.0 gunbuddy in Valorant.

How to purchase the Magepunk 3.0 gunbuddy from the Valorant store?

The beautifully crafted steampunk-themed gunbuddy for Magepunk 3.0 is a part of the entire collection which was introduced to Valorant's store with Patch 6.10. To acquire this, you will have to follow the mentioned steps:

Launch Valorant and navigate to the store section from the main menu.

Click on the Magepunk 3.0 banner which will also show you the timer for its availability on the store on the top left.

Upon visiting the collection, scroll sideways until you find the gunbuddy and purchase it.

You must have at least 475 Valorant Points (VP) in your account to complete the purchase.

You can only purchase the gunbuddy until the Magepunk 3.0 bundle is available in the in-game store. Once the collection leaves in about two weeks, you can no longer purchase it, along with other cosmetic items like the spray and player card.

You can buy the weapon charm for the mentioned price above or get the entire collection for 7100 VP. The Magepunk 3.0 is a fairly costly bundle for a Premium collection. The melee skin also comes with a discount when purchased with the bundle.

Once the collection leaves the store, you can no longer purchase the gunbuddy separately as Riot only allows users to purchase weapon skins from the shop rotation and Night Market.

What weapons does the Magepunk 3.0 collection include?

Aside from cosmetic items, the Magepunk 3.0 collection includes a total of three weapons:

Magepunk Vandal

Magepunk Phantom

Sparkswitch (Melee)

Including the two assault rifles in the Magepunk collection has been special for the fans as the skinline has always been praised for its unique detailing and steampunk visuals. The new melee called the Sparkswitch is also a unique take on the butterfly knives as the steampunk elements shine through its body with impressive lighting effects.

Riot Games did not shy away from taking the opportunity and delivering fans with another sequel to a beloved collection. Episode 6 has delivered plenty of gorgeous bundles to the community. That said, it is yet to be seen what the developers have in mind for the upcoming seasons.

