How does Valorant's Night Market work in Episode 6 Act 2?

The Valorant Night Market is a store that appears in-game at random intervals during each Act and features six discounted gun skins that are chosen randomly. One of the most anticipated events in the game, it gives players a chance to buy top-tier skins at significantly lower prices. Typically, the price of these skins is usually discounted by at least a small amount and sometimes even up to half off.
The Night Market reappears every two months, with Episode 6 Act 2 currently live until April 25. It has the longest duration to date, running continuously for three weeks until the end of the Act. This extended time frame provides players with an additional week to make a decision on whether they want to buy any skins from the market.
Here’s what to expect in Valorant’s Night Market for Episode 6 Act 2.
Valorant guide: How does the Night Market in Episode 6 Act 2 work?
Upon logging in, players will be presented with six cards that reveal discounted skins when clicked on. To reveal the skins, one simply needs to click on the cards once. It is important to note that the skins offered in the Night Market are predetermined, so players don't need to wait for a daily reset or any other type of luck-based mechanism.
Once you've received a skin from the Night Market, you can't swap it for another. Although players have been requesting this feature for a while, Riot is yet to introduce a reroll feature.
To determine the rarity of the skins, one can preview them based on the color of the cards. Yellow cards usually indicate high-quality skins, while green or blue cards tend to be less expensive cosmetics.
The current Night Market offers six weapons from a pool of 56 skin collections, and players will have the opportunity to purchase them at significant discounts. The weapons available will be randomly selected for each individual.
However, Ultra and Exclusive Edition skins from their respective collections will not be included because of their variable prices. These skins can be purchased from the in-game store at their regular prices.
The following collections will be available on the Night Market during Episode 6 Act 2 in Valorant:
1) Select Edition
- Convex Collection
- Endeavour Collection
- Galleria Collection
- Infantry Collection
- Luxe Collection
- Prism II Collection
- Rush Collection
- Sensation Collection
- Smite Collection
2) Deluxe Edition
- Abyssal Collection
- Aristocrat Collection
- Avalanche Collection
- Horizon Collection
- Kohaku and Matsuba Collection
- Minima Collection
- Nunca Olvidados Collection
- Prism Collection
- Sakura Collection
- Sarmad Collection
- Silvanus Collection
- Snowfall Collection
- Team Ace Collection
- Tigris Collection
- Titanmail Collection
- Wasteland Collection
- Winterwunderland Collection
3) Premium Edition
- Celestial Collection
- Crimsonbeast Collection
- Cryostasis Collection
- Doodle Buds Collection
- Ego Collection
- Forsaken Collection
- Gaia's Vengeance Collection
- Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Collection
- Ion Collection
- Ion 2.0 Collection
- Magepunk Collection
- Magepunk 2.0 Collection
- Nebula Collection
- Neptune Collection
- Oni Collection
- Origin Collection
- Prime Collection
- Prime 2.0 Collection
- Radiant Crisis 001 Collection
- Reaver Collection
- Reaver Ep 5 Collection
- Recon Collection
- Soulstrife Collection
- Sovereign Collection
- Spline Collection
- Tethered Realms Collection
- Undercity Collection
- VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 Collection
- VALORANT Go! Vol. 2 Collection
- Xenohunter Collection
