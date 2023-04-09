How does Valorant's Night Market work in Episode 6 Act 2?

The Valorant Night Market is a store that appears in-game at random intervals during each Act and features six discounted gun skins that are chosen randomly. One of the most anticipated events in the game, it gives players a chance to buy top-tier skins at significantly lower prices. Typically, the price of these skins is usually discounted by at least a small amount and sometimes even up to half off.

The Night Market reappears every two months, with Episode 6 Act 2 currently live until April 25. It has the longest duration to date, running continuously for three weeks until the end of the Act. This extended time frame provides players with an additional week to make a decision on whether they want to buy any skins from the market.

Here’s what to expect in Valorant’s Night Market for Episode 6 Act 2.

Valorant guide: How does the Night Market in Episode 6 Act 2 work?

Upon logging in, players will be presented with six cards that reveal discounted skins when clicked on. To reveal the skins, one simply needs to click on the cards once. It is important to note that the skins offered in the Night Market are predetermined, so players don't need to wait for a daily reset or any other type of luck-based mechanism.

Once you've received a skin from the Night Market, you can't swap it for another. Although players have been requesting this feature for a while, Riot is yet to introduce a reroll feature.

To determine the rarity of the skins, one can preview them based on the color of the cards. Yellow cards usually indicate high-quality skins, while green or blue cards tend to be less expensive cosmetics.

The current Night Market offers six weapons from a pool of 56 skin collections, and players will have the opportunity to purchase them at significant discounts. The weapons available will be randomly selected for each individual.

However, Ultra and Exclusive Edition skins from their respective collections will not be included because of their variable prices. These skins can be purchased from the in-game store at their regular prices.

The following collections will be available on the Night Market during Episode 6 Act 2 in Valorant:

Gun Collection (Image via Riot Games)

1) Select Edition

Convex Collection

Endeavour Collection

Galleria Collection

Infantry Collection

Luxe Collection

Prism II Collection

Rush Collection

Sensation Collection

Smite Collection

2) Deluxe Edition

Abyssal Collection

Aristocrat Collection

Avalanche Collection

Horizon Collection

Kohaku and Matsuba Collection

Minima Collection

Nunca Olvidados Collection

Prism Collection

Sakura Collection

Sarmad Collection

Silvanus Collection

Snowfall Collection

Team Ace Collection

Tigris Collection

Titanmail Collection

Wasteland Collection

Winterwunderland Collection

3) Premium Edition

Celestial Collection

Crimsonbeast Collection

Cryostasis Collection

Doodle Buds Collection

Ego Collection

Forsaken Collection

Gaia's Vengeance Collection

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Collection

Ion Collection

Ion 2.0 Collection

Magepunk Collection

Magepunk 2.0 Collection

Nebula Collection

Neptune Collection

Oni Collection

Origin Collection

Prime Collection

Prime 2.0 Collection

Radiant Crisis 001 Collection

Reaver Collection

Reaver Ep 5 Collection

Recon Collection

Soulstrife Collection

Sovereign Collection

Spline Collection

Tethered Realms Collection

Undercity Collection

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 Collection

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2 Collection

Xenohunter Collection

The Night Market is a special event in the Valorant Store that appears periodically, providing an alternative way to purchase skins. As of April 6, 2023, the 15th version of the Valorant Night Market is live, and players can now purchase skins up to 10%-50% off their original price.

Poll : 0 votes