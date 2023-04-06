5 rarest weapon skins to get in latest Valorant Night Market (Episode 6 Act 2)

Valorant Night Market has arrived in Episode 6 Act 2, incorporating a plethora of weapon skins for players to pick from at a pocket-friendly price. The marketplace will be up from April 5 and will be up until April 25, 2023.

While the Night Market does flaunt a variety of weapon skins at a discounted price, one must be aware that the marketplace has a price threshold that allows only Select, Deluxe, and Premium Edition skins to be featured. As a result, skins that belong to the Exclusive or Ultra Edition tiers will not make their way into this limited-edition skin market.

The Night Market's random algorithm can still bring some rare weapon skins to the player's store. Valorant players worldwide will be delighted to see these skins appear in their Night Market rotation in Episode 6 Act 2.

Reaver Phantom, Karambit, and more rare weapon skins to catch in the Valorant Night Market for Episode 6 Act 2

1) Ion Vandal

Tier: Premium

Riot introduced the Ion 2.0 collection with Patch 5.08 in Valorant, featuring a different set of skins and three additional variants to set it apart from its predecessor. This is a particularly huge upgrade, as skins from the original Ion collection do not have any variants.

One of the most popular weapon skins from the Ion 2.0 collection is the Vandal. While the original price for the weapon is 1775 Valorant Points (VP), players can grab the Ion Vandal for a reasonably low cost in the Valorant Night Market in Episode 6 Act 2.

2) Reaver Phantom

Tier: Premium

Patch 5.03 introduced the Reaver 2.0 collection, which incorporates one of the best Premium Edition skins in the game, Reaver Phantom. The Valorant community is already fond of the Reaver collection, with the Phantom skin being a top-tier pick at a discount.

Reaver Phantom has three different variants that can be upgraded using Radianite Points (RP) in-game. One can also unlock Animations and Finishers upon upgrading the skin. Players must spend 1775 VP if purchasing the Reaver Phantom from the regular store. However, players can certainly expect the Night Market to provide extra discounts if the skin appears in the rotation.

3) Magepunk Operator

Tier: Premium

The Magepunk collection is one of the most beloved skin lines in Valorant. That being said, Riot Games did not shy away from re-introducing the bundle featuring an Operator weapon skin. The Magepunk Operator is one of the most gorgeous skins available for the sniper rifle at a reasonable price.

The Magepunk Operator has three extra variants and features: VFX, Animation, and a Finisher. The original price for the weapon skin is around 1775 VP. However, it can be purchased at a much-discounted rate from the Valorant Night Market.

4) Recon Phantom

Tier: Premium

The Recon Phantom is one of the most popular skin lines in Valorant that does not have a sequel yet. The bundle features weaponry mimicking real-life tactical skins for several Valorant weapons. Released in Patch 3.04, the Recon Phantom has become one of the most beloved skins for the suppressed Assault Rifle.

The original price for the skin is around 1775 VP. However, the price decreases significantly when it arrives at the Valorant Night Market. With three variants available, players can also spend RP on the attachments to make the skin more visually appealing.

5) Reaver Karambit

Tier: Premium

Reaver Karambit is easily one of the rarest weapon skins in the Valorant Night Market. Fans who missed the melee during its release in Episode 5 will now have a chance to grab Reaver Karambit at the upcoming Night Market.

The original price for the Karambit is 4350 VP, which is much more expensive than its predecessor melee, the Reaver Knife. Fans will be able to unlock three extra variants upon purchasing the Karambit, alongside a Level 2 VFX, by spending extra RP

The weapon mentioned above skins can be purchased if players are lucky enough to get them in their Valorant Night Market rotation. If not, one will have to wait till it arrives in the next Act again.

