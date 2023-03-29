Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 Night Market: Start and end date for all regions

The Night Market of Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 will make its way to the in-game store during the starting week of next month and will discount six random items from Valorant's skin collection except for limited-time, exclusive, or ultra rare ones. It is one of the most awaited events in the game, allowing players to purchase top-tier skins for a much-reduced cost. The wares usually get discounted from somewhere around a minimal reduction to half their price.

Episode 6 Act 2 Night Market starting time and date for every region in Valorant

The Night Market usually returns to the game every two months and during the course of Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2, players will witness the upcoming Night Market from April 5-25, 2023.

Similar to every other Act, it will be deployed along with an update a few hours before the start time and, as Riot Games has not officially announced the inaugural time of the event yet, according to the timings of the previous events, it will commence on:

5 pm PDT (April 5)

7 pm CDT (April 5)

12 am GMT (April 6)

5:30 am IST (April 6)

Players not residing in the above time zone regions shall convert them to their local timings. The odds of getting a particular skin during the event purely depend on luck and players may or may not receive their favorite items in the store. They also do not feature any items above 3550 VP.

Skins ranging from the Select, Deluxe, and Premium variants will be featured in the market, which will be available as low as 875 VP, 1275 VP, and 1775 VP respectively from their original price tag of 1750 VP, 2550 VP, and 3550 VP. Players will get a two-week window to decide on the skin to purchase during the event.

Although the latest entry of skins in the latest market is yet to be revealed by Riot Games, it will not feature the skins released during the ongoing or the previous Act in Valorant.

