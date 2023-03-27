Valorant Altitude skin collection: Release date, weapons, price, and more

Valorant has officially announced a brand new skinline for the title, called the Altitude collection. The bundle is set to feature a variety of different weapons while taking a rather different approach towards skin themes. The Altitude collection opts for the aviation theme as every weapon is designed after airplanes. The official image posted by Riot also shows Valorant Agents sitting in a cockpit attached to the top of the weapons.

It is a rather interesting idea for weapon skins, as no other title has developed anything like this before. That being said, it is yet to be seen how well the community receives this skinline.

This article will include all the known information provided by Riot regarding the upcoming Altitude skinline in Valorant.

When does Valorant's Altitude collection come out?

The official Twitter post made by Riot Games' Valorant account announced that the Altitude skinline will arrive on March 29, 2023. The Altitude bundle is expected to replace the Oni 2.0 collection, which is currently ruling the in-game store. It will be available with the deployment of Patch 6.06.

Once the collection enters the store, players will be able to purchase the skins alongside any other cosmetics included in the Altitude bundle.

Every weapon available in the Altitude bundle

According to the official image posted by Riot Games, the Altitude collection will feature a total of five weapon skins. The weapons included are as follows:

Altitude Vandal

Altitude Odin

Altitude Bucky

Altitude Sheriff

Altitude Melee

As Valorant players will know, Riot includes a variety of other cosmetic items apart from skins within a bundle. Sprays, gun buddies, player cards, and titles are often a part of skin collections. Once the bundle launches, players will likely be able to grab the cosmetics separately.

How much will the Altitude bundle cost?

Aside from the image of the collection that features the weapons, Riot Games did not disclose any other information regarding the bundle. Therefore, the price of the collection is still unknown. However, one can expect the skinline to feature minor animations at the very least, as the weapon skins boast a unique aviation design that hints at the weapons being aircraft units.

These unique aircraft-weapons also feature tiny blades at the front, which mimic the airplanes.

It can be assumed that the Altitude skinline can fall under the Premium tier collection upon launch. The post also did not disclose anything about any additional skin variants.

Valorant has always been creative at delivering unique skinlines. In the past, the title has introduced bundles with fascinating ideas that have become fan favorites over time. With the launch of Altitude, players may be looking at the most unique skin concept introduced by Riot Games.

