How to refund Valorant skin purchases (2023)

Riot keeps adding new skins to Valorant every couple of weeks since its beta days. These skins come in different themes and have multiple color options, cool animations, sound effects, etc.

Valorant uses an in-game currency called Valorant Points (VP) which players can buy using real-world money to price their skins. Being a free-to-play game, skin sales are the primary revenue generator for Valorant. This means that the skins can often be quite expensive. Skin bundles can cost between 3500VP to 10,700VP, while individual skins cost between 875VP and 2675VP.

You may sometimes impulsively purchase a skin that you might not want to use immediately afterward. In this case, you may wonder if you can return the skin and get a refund. This article will tell you how you can get a full refund for skins you don't want to use and the conditions associated with the process.

How to return unused Valorant skins and get a full refund

There are a few ways to get skins in the game. You can get them by earning XP, completing the Agent contracts, or buying the Premium Battle Pass. But this article's concern is the skins you can buy from the in-game shop.

You can get a refund on unused skins bought from the game shop that you have not upgraded within 14 days of the purchase by submitting a ticket. You have to follow these steps to do so.

Open an internet browser of your choice. Head over to the Riot Games website and log in with the credentials of the account which you used to buy the skins. Look for the My Order History section in that menu. All your purchases in the game will be listed there with the Refund option right beside each of your purchases. Click on the Refund button, and the website will launch the game's client for a quick patch, after which the refunds will be made.

Things to keep in mind when getting a skin refund in Valorant

The official Valorant support page mentions that you can get refunds only for unused in-game cosmetics and unused VP purchased within 14 days of the original transaction.

As soon as you load into a game, irrespective of the game mode and including custom games and the Range, with the content in question equipped, it will no longer be counted as unused.

You cannot get a refund on the following in-game items:

Used Weapon Skins

Upgraded Weapon Skins

Used In-Game Content (Gun Buddies, Player Cards, etc.)

Character Contract Levels

Weapon Skin Levels

Weapon Skin Bundles

Premium Battle Passes

Premium Battle Pass Levels

Radianite Points

Getting full refunds in Riot Game's character-based tactical shooter is relatively simple and efficient. However, there are quite a few conditions you will need to fulfill to get the refund.

Therefore, you should be sure you want to spend money on a particular piece of in-game cosmetics before making the required transactions. Riot Games now offers video footage of every skin and all its variants and how they will look to help you make the decision.

Poll : 0 votes