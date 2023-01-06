Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass release date for all regions announced

Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 will be released soon, which means there is going to be a brand new Battlepass for players to grind their way through.The current Act will come to an end in a couple of days, making way for a host of new in-game content.

Aside from the subscription service and the new exclusive skinline, there will also be a fresh map, Lotus, added to the pool.

The new Episode and its Battlepass will go live on January 10, 2023, a day after the last day of the current Act and its service. Update 6.00 containing the new Act’s service will be deployed after Riot Games conducts the mandatory backend maintenance.

Launch times for Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass for all regions

Riot Games will release the latest updates to Valorant in the form of Episode 6 Act 1 at the beginning of next week. As usual, however, the time at which different regions get the latest update will be a few hours apart. The following are the expected timings for the deployment of Patch 6.00 for each region:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 10, 2023 at 14:00 PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 10, 2023 at 14:00 PDT. Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 10, 2023 at 06:00 PST.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 10, 2023 at 06:00 PST. Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 10, 2023 at 20:00 PST.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 10, 2023 at 20:00 PST. Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 10, 2023 at 14:00 PST.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 10, 2023 at 14:00 PST. Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 10, 2023 at 06:00 PST.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 10, 2023 at 06:00 PST. North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 10, 2023 at 06:00 PST.

In keeping with their procedure before every big patch, Riot will run maintenance on the servers for about four hours. Patch 6.00 will have a relatively large size considering that it will add two maps to the game - a revamped Split and the new Lotus. The expected size of the update is expected to be around 2GB or more.

Valorant players will be able to buy the latest Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass as soon as they download the new patch, which will also give them access to a separate Unrated queue for Lotus.

What will the Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass feature?

The new Battlepass will feature three separate weapon collections as per tradition: 9 Lives, Gridcrash, and Venturi. These will include skins for all the guns that are used the most in the game, such as Vandal, Phantom, Judge, Stinger, and Classic with a melee at its end.

The subscription will also feature some new player cards, with insights from the lore as well as the usual cute art, and hopefully some interesting easter eggs to be dug out. There will also be fascinating gun buddies, titles, and sprays featuring the community's responses to Valorant and Agents interacting with one another in fun new ways.

The Valorant Battlepass consists of 50 tiers divided across 10 chapters, with five epilogue levels. The end of every chapter and epilogue features free rewards for all players.

However, the bulk of the pass lies in the 50 premium tiers. Players can unlock the premium variant for 1000 Valorant Points, which gives buyers an XP boost to help them finish the pass faster.

As with most games, Valorant’s Battlepass is a cost-effective way to add cosmetics to a player's arsenal, as it grants them access to skins for most of the guns as well as a melee option. Fans looking to buy the pass must keep in mind that the skins that will be present in it will not be upgradable, and won’t have animations either.

Poll : 0 votes