Valorant latest map "Lotus" set to feature 3 sites

On January 5, 2023, Riot Games released a reveal trailer for the upcoming Episode 6, Revelation. As per various online sources, it is set to bring a brand new map to the game, Lotus, which will feature three sites.

The trailer provided a lot of insight into the ongoing lore between the Valorant Agents. That being said, it also drew a conclusion to all the earlier teasers that Riot has been posting since the new year started.

Fans finally have an idea of the physical representation of the map that will make its entry into the map pool with the upcoming season.

Valorant Episode 6 to introduce Lotus, a 3 site-map based in India

Haven was the last map in Valorant that offered three different sites for players to go engage in. Adding a second offering with similar features is rather surprising. Prominent leakers like @ValorLeaks on Twitter have confirmed the information.

Various other leakers online have confirmed the said feature about the Lotus map. Fans can get an idea of its structure from the trailer that Riot released. It showed Fade obtaining information from a mysterious troop, which also showed a glimpse of the layout, allowing one to see how big it is.

A three-site map is definitely an exceptional feature to have after a long time in the title. That being said, it also questions the balancing in the map pool as most fans may be skeptical about such a layout.

In the trailer's conclusion, the Agents ended up facing each other at the doorsteps of Lotus, where Riot also showed the doors to the map. At this point, it is assumed that the location is in India, modeled after Harbor's home. The trailer also showed fans more about the conflict between Alpha and Omega Earth that has been stirring since the beginning.

With exceptional cinematography and music, fans will be extremely excited to welcome a brand new map to the game. While its official features are still unknown as of writing, Riot has given fans nothing except for the location and name.

Episode 6 Revelation is about to be a huge update for the game with so much content coming to the title. Lotus will be making its way to the map pool as it will replace two popular offerings for now. Riot will be maintaining its seven-count map pool as promised, and will also return Split with a few reworks.

All-in-all, the upcoming days are going to be extremely exciting for Valorant fans. Episode 5 is set to draw its conclusions within a few days, and with that, the excitement will begin.

