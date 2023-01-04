Valorant potentially teases "Lost City" map with new teaser

Valorant launched its final teaser for the upcoming map right before the day of the reveal on January 5, 2023. Players gained a little more insight into the upcoming ventures of the Agents with the teaser.

The teaser is rather sudden as to how it portrays the plot of the ongoing situation of Valorant Agents. The clip features the usual static background with 3D effects and voiceovers featured by the Agents.

Valorant's latest tweet piques interest with the mention of "Lost City"

The fourth teaser shows two popular Valorant Controllers on screen together, while another Initiator is voiced in the background. It features Astra, Harbor, and Skye fleeing from potential threats called the 'Atlas Troops,' while Skye chooses to stay back and hold the ground.

Harbor tells the squad that the troops are gaining on them as Skye asks for their distance from "Lost City," which could very well be a potential map. To this, the Indian Agent replies:

"It's too far, we need a contingency plan."

To this, Astra replies that it is not possible, and hence Skye falls back to hold the troops off as the Controllers proceed to escape.

The Agents are running through the woods, which is not far from the "Lost City" as mentioned by Harbor. However, the teaser does not provide a lot of insight as there is no way of knowing what is happening.

From all the gathered information provided by the teaser, one can only understand that the three Valorant Agents are running away from the Atlas Troops and making their way into the Lost City or the City of Flowers.

In previous trailers, Riot has shown glimpses of the potential map with a few Valorant Agents. The first-ever teaser was released on January 1, 2023, which showed Fade standing in front of a building.

The following teaser showed Omen trimming a Bonsai while the third one had three popular Agents sitting in a stall enjoying their dish.

Combining all the teasers that have been released so far, it can be said that the next map is potentially going to be in Asia. Players will likely know the mention of "City of Flowers" as it was the codename given to the possible location. The community speculated that the map could be in India as the new Agent Harbor mentioned his return home.

It is yet to be confirmed if the upcoming map location will feature in India or elsewhere. Players can expect a full reveal with certain information on January 5, 2023, as Riot Games has promised. Along with that, they can also anticipate possible reveals for Episode 6 shortly after.

