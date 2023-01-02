Valorant teases Split's return and a potential new Agent in latest tweet

Valorant fans might be in for a treat in the coming few days. Riot Games already teased the game's upcoming map, City of Flowers. And in a new teaser, they've hinted at a lot of upcoming content, including the return of a fan-favorite map, and what might possibly be a new addition to the Agent roster.

Riot Games is known to build up new additions before they drop in Valorant. Teasing content prior to its release does very well for the game as a whole as it hypes up the community for whatever is yet to come. It also gives fans an idea about what they can expect in the coming days.

That being said, this new teaser in question has already sparked debate in the community about what it contains.

Riot Games teaser implies a 'trimmed' Split and a new addition to the Agent roster

There's a lot happening in the new teaser that Riot Games just dropped via the official Valorant Twitter handle. For starters, Omen is seen trimming a bonsai in a room. This is a clear indicator that Split will return to the map queue.

Split was one of the first maps to be made available in the game, and was playable ever since the closed beta. Bonsai also happens to be the code name for Split, so it's hard to believe that the developers will be teasing something else with this imagery.

Moreover, given that Omen is seen trimming a bonsai plant, it can be assumed that the map will be seeing some changes. While the developers mentioned that there will be some tweaks, they didn't elaborate on the matter. So, it will be interesting to see what changes have been made to Split and how the Valorant community will react to it once it goes live.

Secondly, there happens to be a board behind Omen that contains the Legion logo. It can be assumed that the room in which he is seen trimming the bonsai is located on Omega Earth. It's a popular organization there, but its significance in this regard is slightly unclear.

But that's not the only thing that's going on in this teaser as there's an individual standing in the corner of the room. She's facing the monitor, so her identity is unclear. From the looks of it, she bears a high resemblance to Sage, but there is a high chance that the character is someone new.

First of all, Sage has never been seen in casual clothes. Secondly, both these characters sport a ponytail, but Sage's is longer. At this point, the person could be anyone, they could even be someone from the existing Agent roster in Valorant. Alternatively, the person may be a brand new addition to the team. So, it's very hard to make a comment about them at the moment.

Whatever information this tweet is teasing will be revealed on January 5. Given that Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 will drop on January 10, whatever content is revealed on January 5 will potentially reflect in the update. The game's upcoming days look very promising, at least in terms of the changes and additions that the developers have planned.

Poll : 0 votes