Valorant potentially teases more insights into upcoming "City of Flowers" map in latest tweet

Riot Games just launched a small clip related to Valorant's upcoming Episode via the game's verified Twitter handle. The official map reveal is set to take place on January 5 2023. In just two days, players will be able to take a glimpse of the new addition as confirmed by the developer in their official tweet.

The clip shows three popular Valorant Agents enjoying their food in a stall located in the potential "City of Flowers" map. The upcoming days may prove to be of huge surprise to the Valorant community. As most fans know, Riot Games has already planned many new things for the upcoming Episode.

With a brand new map and a beloved older pick's return, the fanbase is in for a treat.

Valorant's new teaser poses a lot of questions for the new map

In the teaser, fans can see Raze, Killjoy, and Jett eating at a fast food stall where Raze encourages Killjoy to taste a particularly spicy food. However, the name of the dish is unknown. Right before trying it out, the latter says:

"What's one more experiment?"

More information could not be obtained from the map teaser as the area is not very familiar. The stall is located in an Asian place, with the name spelled Haven. Many fans are assuming that the next expected map is possibly going to be in Seoul, Korea. Some were quick to note that Jett, who is also a Korean Agent, took her fellow colleagues out to the stall.

With Split's return, a brand new map in Korea could be a great addition to the game. Valorant could be in for its third Asian location, along with Haven and Split. The tweet did not confirm anything else aside from the reveal date.

Fans are growing more and more impatient as Riot Games is dropping an exciting teaser every now and then. A previous teaser that was released just a day ago showed Omen trimming a bonsai tree with another mysterous Agent in the background. It is hard to confirm if it was regarding a new Japanese map or Split's return.

It is, however, unlikely that Riot will add a second Japanese map to the game just yet. As such, the new location is still a mystery to fans. The official reveal will likely clear out all the doubts on January 5, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes