Valorant is Riot Games’ first-person shooter title that has taken a dominant spot in the esports scene ever since it was released. The publishers have been working tirelessly to introduce the most effective checks and balances to improve the gameplay experience for the entire community.

They have been hinting at the possible launch of a new playable map for Valorant which might introduce missing links in the lore of Harbor and the mysterious origins of the artifact he utilizes. The addition of new and interesting content has always been Riot’s strong suit and fans can expect apt delivery in the future.

A famous Valorant leaker, ValorLeaks, recently posted on Twitter that a new map is definitely in the works and might launch alongside the release of Episode 6 Act 1. The details have not yet been revealed, but some assumptions can be made from the previous updates.

Valorant Episode 6 may drag along a new map

Valorant introduces a major update that concludes every Episode after almost a six-month interval, so we can expect the next Episode to release at the beginning of January's second week. The storytellers at Riot have a unique method of introducing bits and pieces of lore along with the release of new Agents and maps.

The upcoming map will reportedly join the long-anticipated and classic Valorant map Split in the active map pool. The publisher and developers have been tight-lipped about the new map and its details without letting any detail fall through the cracks.

A fair assumption can be made that the map is going to serve as a missing link that progresses the lore a step further and presents fans with more information about Harbor’s artifact that grants him dominion over the water element.

This is not just a shot in the dark hoping that it hits the corner of a barn. The latest major update and Agent release brought us some interesting audio files of a conversation between Harbor, Killjoy, and Astra. The Indian Agent described a once beautiful and thriving city falling into ruins that acted almost like a conduit for cosmic energy on Earth.

The “City of Flowers” might have been a hint towards the upcoming map and Harbor’s description of the city falling to ruins could imply the type of scenery we can expect to see on the new map.

A specific player card exists in Valorant that portrays such scenery with massive flowers and temple-like structures in the background. We can also spot the silhouette of a person standing on the card, which points to the fact that the location is accessible, although it might be challenging.

Players have been making assumptions and reiterating the description and type of the map to be along the lines of an Aztec ruins site with almost magical flowers blooming like normal wild flora.

However, all the assumptions made in this article cannot be taken as gospel as there have been no official announcements about the new map’s characteristics. It is safe to assume that the map will surely make way for another piece of the lore to settle in and establish a solid background for various Valorant artifacts.

