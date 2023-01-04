How to redeem free Valorant drops from Prime Gaming in 2023?

Valorant is undoubtedly one of the leading titles in the competitive gaming market at the moment. With the game progressing into the new year, Riot Games continues to ensure that the title delivers enough in-game content to its beloved community. This content includes several cosmetics as well.

Riot Games has been popular for offering players the chance to redeem free drops and in-game loot via various sources. That being said, Riot's collaboration with Amazon Prime Gaming is the most famous. Besides Valorant, the collaboration project includes games like League of Legends.

As Prime Gaming offers perks like free in-game loot, this article will help gamers redeem such items.

How can one redeem Amazon Prime Gaming drops in Valorant?

The collaboration between Amazon Prime Gaming and Riot Games began in September 2021. As of December 2022, Amazon Prime Gaming is also available to Indian players, allowing them to redeem loot drops per month and receive other perks.

Here is how one can redeem Amazon Prime Gaming drops:

Go to the Prime Gaming website and log in with your Riot ID.

You will have to ensure that your Twitch account is also connected to your Riot Games account for this to work.

Once redirected to the Prime Gaming page, you can claim the gifts.

Go to the website and click on "Claim Now" on gifts available to be redeemed.

Launch Valorant and go to collections to view your latest rewards acquired from the Prime Gaming Drops.

Each reward listed on the Prime Gaming website will be available for one month. These include gun buddies, sprays, and player cards that gamers can use in-game.

Prime Gaming @primegaming The Slay Ride Buddy for



Go grab it spr.ly/6012317Za Shooting and rezzing in Jingle Bell SquareThe Slay Ride Buddy for @PlayVALORANT can now be yours!Go grab it Shooting and rezzing in Jingle Bell Square 🎶 The Slay Ride Buddy for @PlayVALORANT can now be yours!Go grab it ➡️ spr.ly/6012317Za https://t.co/h65bXyHkvf

It also shows the exclusivity of the items as they cannot be acquired via other means. Valorant fans must also be aware that Prime Gaming may not be available worldwide, hence they must be sure of the platform's availability before trying to claim the exclusive items.

As of the time of writing, players can redeem the "Slay Ride Buddy" for their weapons. Each month, Valorant users can redeem a different reward. Riot Games often offers the chance to redeem Twitch Drops during various tournaments.

With Prime Gaming's availability in India, fans can acquire all the exclusive items. Gamers must follow the aforementioned steps to ensure their Riot IDs are connected to the platforms. Once all the setup is done, players can enjoy the free rewards from Prime Gaming.

This is undoubtedly a great perk, as they get free in-game cosmetics each month.

Valorant has come a long way since its release back in 2020. With more time, it can be expected that Riot will do more collaborations that may deliver further top-tier content to gamers. The company has always delivered gifts to players on most occasions.

