A brand new skin bundle is coming to Valorant, according to a tweet by ValorLeaks, which is a reliable source of information on Riot's character-based tactical shooter. The bundle, likely called Reverie, will contain gun and melee skins, and its design will be inspired by stained glass murals.

Riot Games regularly adds skins to Valorant every couple of weeks. The skins are divided into five categories: Select, Deluze, Premium, Exclusive, and Ultra. While the Select and Deluxe skins are plain and don't contain special effects, the Premium, Ultra, and Exclusive skins contain dynamic design elements and special effects.

When is the new Valorant skin coming?

The new skin bundle, called Reverie, will launch with the release of Patch 6.03, the patch notes for which came out today. The patch will be dropped on or around February 14, 2023.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



riot.com/3RVHp7S Swiftplay is here to stay plus updates to Killjoy and Raze. Check out Patch Notes 6.03 here: Swiftplay is here to stay plus updates to Killjoy and Raze. Check out Patch Notes 6.03 here: riot.com/3RVHp7S https://t.co/2VFqLvbUAA

The patch will also bring about some Agent changes to Killjoy, whose Turret and Lockdown are getting nerfed, and Raze, whose Boombot's duration has been halved. This patch will also introduce Real-Time Text Evaluation for the North American server.

What weapons will be part of the Reverie Bundle?

The Reverie Bundle will have the following weapon skins in it:

Phantom

Guardian

Marshal

Classic

Knife

As mentioned before, the new skin line follows the style of stained glass murals. The skins have quite a classical esthetic, which is uncommon in Valorant. They look quite good, and each skin is a different color, and together, they resemble a mural on a church wall.

The knife skin, in particular, looks quite good. It is shaped like the Sovereign Sword - one of the best looking skins for a Valorant knife.

Price of the new bundle

Based on the image shared in the tweet, it doesn't appear that the skins will have any premium animation. Therefore, these skins will most likely be classified as Deluxe, considering there are design elements that make them more than just plain-differently-colored skins.

Deluxe skins are relatively pocket-friendly, coming to about 5100 VP for the entire bundle, with individual gun and melee skins costing 1275 VP and 2550 VP, respectively, if bought separately.

The Reverie Bundle will be available in the shop alongside the VCT LOCK//IN capsule, which consists of a knife skin with region-specific variants and similar player card options. It also has an in-game spray that shows Raze cheering. The Reverie bundle will most likely be there in the shop until the end of Episode 6 Act 1.

Poll : 0 votes