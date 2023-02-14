Valorant Patch 6.03 official notes: Killjoy and Raze nerfs, Real Time Text Evaluation goes live, and more

Valorant patch 6.03 will be going live in just some time, and it seems that two of the more popular Agents will be hit with a fair amount of nerfs this time around.

Riot Games will be targeting Killjoy and Raze for the upcoming update, with the former’s Turret and Lockdown ability taking quite a hit. Raze, on the other hand, will have her Boom Bot duration nerfed, as it was having a larger recon footprint.

Real Time Text Evaluation will also be going live as a part of Riot’s plan to further combat in-game toxicity.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant Patch 6.03 official notes

1) Agent Updates

Killjoy

Dev Comments:

“With Chamber’s recent balance and the increased reliability of Killjoy’s Lockdown ult, she has recently sprung up as the premier Sentinel Agent in the game. When we took on systemic damage and health interactions in Patch 5.12, we decided not to reduce Killjoy’s Turret health given her place in the ecosystem at the time. Given her place today, we are making the changes below.”

Turret (E)

Health decreased 125 >>> 100

Reducing the total health of the Turret will allow for opponents to have an easier time destroying it, particularly with weaker weapons.

Lockdown (X)

Point cost increased 7 >>> 8

With Killjoy's Ult being powerful when opponents don't have a plan to push or contest it, but the frequency is too high for the reliability it now offers.

Raze

Dev Comments:

“We feel the duration of Boom Bot has led to a larger recon footprint than we felt was healthy, in regards to the ability’s secondary output. We are decreasing the amount of space the ability can cover in order to sharpen Boom Bot as a tool Raze and her team can use to follow up around angles.”

Boom Bot (C)

Duration decreased 10s >>> 5s

2) Modes Updates

Swiftplay

Dev comments:

“Remember when we told you the Swiftplay Beta would end in January? We sorta lied. Everyone decided to just keep it on. Please keep sending us your feedback, though!”

3) Social Updates

Added Real Time Text Evaluation (NA only to start) to the Agent Select screen.

4) Bug Fixes

Adjusted Sage, Neon, Jett, and Yoru’s hair heights to fit within our standardized vertical range

AI (such as Skye’s Seekers [X]) will now travel through the crouch-only connection on Pearl near the Defender’s spawn area

Fixed a bug where KAY/O would sometimes be able to move after being downed during NULL/cmd (X)

