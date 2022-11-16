Valorant is currently one of the most dominant First-Person Shooter (FPS) games in the entire esports scene that was published by Riot Games. The game features a humongous collection of weapon cosmetics that fascinates the entire player base with its unique design and color schemes.

The designers and developers have always displayed great talent and imagination while releasing some of the most spectacular weapon bundles the world has ever seen.

A new weapon bundle will be coming to the game, not with a new collection but with some of the fan-favorite weapon skins. This bundle will reportedly arrive in the in-game store on November 16 and will be available for bundle and individual purchases as well. There are multiple weapon skins that the majority of the Valorant community loves and prefers to own in their own accounts considering the uniqueness and quality of the concerned skins.

Valorant Give Back bundle will include four skins

Creating unique and stunning weapon cosmetics is something Valorant developers do very well. The Give Back collection is special because it brings back some of the most requested weapon skins in the store that players can directly purchase. It is also important to remember that 50% of all weapon skin purchases and 100% of accessory purchases go towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.

Give Back Bundle weapon skins

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Make a choice. Make a difference.



Vote for what you’d like to see in the Give Back // 2022 Bundle, where 50% of proceeds from weapon skins and 100% from accessories will go towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. Make a choice. Make a difference. Vote for what you’d like to see in the Give Back // 2022 Bundle, where 50% of proceeds from weapon skins and 100% from accessories will go towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. https://t.co/VmSSUdgpNP

The upcoming Give Back bundle will include the following skins in its collection line that will be available to the entire player base.

Forsaken Operator

Magepunk Spectre

Neptune Vandal

Gaia’s Vengeance Ghost

These skins were selected to be included in the bundle after a vote was conducted where the community could choose which weapon skin they wanted to see back in the store for a longer duration in the featured section.

Release date and price

The Give Back bundle for the second half of 2022 will be arriving in-game on November 16 with a hefty price tag of around 6387 Valorant Points. It is not a very steep price if fans consider the original price of all the weapon skins included in the Give Back weapon bundle.

The Give Back bundle not only helps players get some of the rarest and most highly requested skins but also provides the able players to contribute to society through the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates as we follow all the stories around Riot's FPS game regularly.

