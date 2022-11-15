The VCT Game Changers Championship is an offline tournament organized and hosted by Riot Games, which is scheduled to last from November 15-20, with a new World Champion team. Valorant is one of the most dominant first-person shooter games in the esports scene.

G2 Gozen is one of the eight teams participating in this prestigious tournament, competing to secure the title of VCT Game Changers 2022 Champions.

The team will represent the EMEA region alongside Guild X while playing in this international event in a double-elimination match format.

G2 Gozen Mimi talks about her inspiration before VCT Game Changers 2022 kickstarts

G2 Gozen has been a dominating force throughout the EMEA Game Changers Series 1, 2, and 3 tournaments. The side has raked in multiple flawless wins against regional teams. The team grew in popularity and is one of the most fan-favored outfits to win the VCT Game Changers 2022 Berlin and secure the title of World Champion.

Michaela “Mimi” Lintrup plays the Sentinel role for G2 Gozen and is an indispensable asset to the team. She has delivered multiple noteworthy plays with the Valorant Agent Chamber. Mimi is a versatile player who can switch up playstyle and Agent selection depending on the map and opposing team. This impeccable prowess has established Mimi as one of the most formidable players in the VCT Game Changers event.

In a brief conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, when asked about which professional player in the Valorant esports scene inspired her the most, Mimi said:

"One of the players that inspired me the most is for sure nAts. Being a Sentinel, it was very inspiring, watching him do a lot of different things and learn how to be creative that way."

Mimi spoke about the inspiration she gained watching Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin from Team Liquid play around with the Sentinel Agents in Valorant. She further hailed him as a brilliant player with an in-depth knowledge of his role, which enables him to switch up his playstyle with a multitude of creative Agent usage.

She further spoke about her own experience:

"But mainly, I personally have tried to take my CS:GO experience and translate it into Valorant even though you have to, like, think differently. I just really tried to evolve my way of thinking and improve the things I took from CS:GO to Valorant I think."

Mimi, one of the highest-skilled players in the current VCT scene, emphasizes that her experience in CS:GO played an important role in translating those skills into Valorant.

She briefly explained that while her experience in another shooter game was definitely helpful, it needed a certain change. Mimi embraced this requirement and evolved her repertoire to fit a shooter game like Valorant.

The VCT Game Changers 2022 Berlin is a world stage that holds great significance. A celebrated occasion, the winners of this tournament will be crowned the Champions. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for regular updates on the Game Changers event and the latest stories around it.

