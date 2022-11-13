24 of the world's best CS:GO teams participated in the IEM Rio Major 2022 tournament to secure the Major title. After two weeks of gruesome and ruthless matches, four teams managed to take their place in the final segment of the tournament, out of which only two remain.

The stakes are higher than ever, with the Grand Finals scheduled to commence on November 13 between two of the tournament's most competitive and spotlight teams. The IEM Major currently live in Rio is easily one of the most prestigious events for CS:GO. This is the first time a Brazilian crowd has seen such a competition unfold.

This stiff competition has finally reached the point where one of the two remaining teams will covet the winners of the Rio Major title and take home a huge chunk of the prize pool. The following section details the Grand Finals for CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022.

Final match schedule and everything you need to know before the ultimate CS:GO showdown

The semifinals unfolded on November 12, where four of the most formidable teams - MOUZ, Outsiders, Heroic, and FURIA - fought against their respective opponents to seize the last chance in the race for the victor's title.

Outsiders defeated MOUZ with a 2-1 scoreline and displayed their potential to become the best in the world. The team secured 16-10 on Ancient (W), 14-16 on Overpass (L), and 16-7 on Inferno (W).

Heroic knocked out FURIA from the tournament with a 2-1 scoreline as well, taking out one of the most ferocious Brazilian teams in the region. They secured 6-16 on Inferno (L), 19-17 on Ancient (W), and 16-5 on Nuke (W).

The two remaining teams - Heroic and Outsiders - will now take the stage and fight for the Rio Major 2022 title. The match-up will be the final chance for both teams to showcase their capabilities, tactical and mechanical.

Grand Finals schedule

The Grand Finals of the CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 will kick off on Sunday, November 13, at 11:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm CEST / 11:30 pm IST.

The final match-up will be conducted in a best-of-three format concluding the entire Rio Major 2022 event, with one team establishing itself as the final winner and the other securing the runner-up position.

The spirit of this classic shooter game flows like a shared energy throughout the venue and energizes the viewer base as they chant the names they support and hype up all the professional players on stage. Such events are excellent for bringing the community together. This is also a good opportunity for budding players to learn from watching the pros.

The IEM Rio Major 2022 Champions Stage will be held at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The matches will be played in front of a live audience. The closing ceremony will also likely be a spectacle to behold.

Fans can tune into ESL CS: GO's official Twitch channel to watch the Grand Finals live. Several content creators will likely stream the event with unique commentary. Fans can also tune into those streams for an entertaining experience.

