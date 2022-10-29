5 CS: GO players with most Major experience ahead of IEM Rio 2022

The most prestigious event in CS: GO's 2022 season is around the corner, as the best teams in the world prepare to convene in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the IEM Rio Major 2022.

Twenty-four top-tier Counter Strike rosters from all over the world will compete from October 31 to November 12, 2022, for a grand prize pool of $1.25 million.

The IEM Rio Major 2022 follows a similar format to the previous Major (PGL Major Antwerp 2022) and will feature top competitors such as NAVI, FaZe Clan, Team Liquid, and more.

Who has attended the most CS: GO Majors in the game's 10-year history? dupreeh, karrigan, and more

Counter Strike enthusiasts have enjoyed a total of 17 CS: GO Majors till date, with the upcoming IEM Rio 2022 taking the 18th spot.

The first ever Valve-sponsored Major for CS: GO was DreamHack Winter 2013 in Sweden, where Fnatic lifted the inaugural Major trophy, earning the winner's cheque from a $250,000 prize pool. Fast-forward to 2022, just months after the game celebrated its 10-year anniversary, Counter Strike players are ready to witness the 18th Major tournament in the game's history.

Out of the hundreds of players who have graced the various iterations of the Majors over the years, only a few have succeeded in competing at the highest level on a regular basis. In this article, we will take a look at five veterans who have made the most appearances in a Valve-sponsored CS:GO Major event.

5) rain

Håvard "rain" Nygaard, FaZe Clan (Image via Sportskeeda)

Håvard "rain" Nygaard is a Norwegian player who is currently one of the key members of FaZe Clan's roster. The 28-year-old Rifler is one of the most experienced players in the world and has qualified for a total of 15 Majors over the course of his 10-year-long career.

rain started his CS:GO career in 2013 and has represented several top-tier organizations like Team Kinguin, G2 Esports and FaZe Clan over the years. His first Major appearance was at ESL One: Cologne 2014, where his team, London Conspiracy, claimed a 13-16th spot finish.

Since then, rain has attended every single Major tournament with the exception of DreamHack Winter 2014. He won his first and only CS: GO Major with FaZe Clan at the recent PGL Major Antwerp 2022.

4) KRIMZ

Freddy "KRIMZ" Johansson, Fnatic (Image via Sportskeeda)

Freddy "KRIMZ" Johansson is a Swedish player who currently plays for Fnatic as a Support. The 28-year-old is renowned for his consistent ability to clutch, and has shown his value as a pro CS: GO player by qualifying for 15 Majors in his career.

KRIMZ debuted as a CS: GO player in 2013 and has played for organizations like LBG eSports, GODSENT, and Fnatic, the latter with which he spent over eight years of his career. He competed in Valve's first ever Majors for CS: GO, DreamHack Winter 2013, where his team (LGB eSports) claimed a top-eight finish.

Over the course of his 10-year-long career, KRIMZ has won two CS: GO Majors - ESL One: Katowice 2015 and ESL One: Cologne 2015, both during his time at Fnatic. He was also part of the Fnatic roster that executed the iconic "Olofboost" strategy against Team LDLC at DreamHack Winter 2014.

3) karrigan

Finn "karrigan" Andersen, FaZe Clan (Image via Sportskeeda)

Finn "karrigan" Andersen is one of the most established individuals in Counter Strike's long history. The Danish-German player is reputed for his skills as an in-game leader (IGL), and currently carries out the role for FaZe Clan. The upcoming IEM Rio Major 2022 will be the 16th Major tournament that will feature him competing as a player.

karrigan is a veteran esports player with his roots set in Counter Strike. After ending his Counter Strike career as a Fnatic player, he made the switch to Counter Strike: Global Offensive, to play under the same organization.

The 32-year-old has represented teams like Fnatic, mousesports, Team Dignitas, Team SoloMid, Astralis and FaZe Clan over the course of his illustrous CS: GO career.

Despite accumulating countless titles throughout his career, karrigan's first and only CS: GO Major title came about in 2022, when FaZe Clan triumphed over NAVI to win PGL Major Antwerp. He is also recognized as the only IGL to lead an international lineup to a Major title victory.

2) apEX

Dan "apEX" Madesclaire, Team Vitality (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dan "apEX" Madesclaire is a French player known around the world for his IGL-ing capabilities. The 29-year-old currently plays for Team Vitality. Upon qualifying for the IEM Rio Major 2022, apEX will be ready to attend the 16th Major of his CS: GO career.

Prior to launching his Counter Strike: Global Offensive career, apEX spent his time on various Counter Strike: Source rosters. Since his CS: GO debut with Anexis eSports in 2012, apEX went on to make a name for himself by representing several successful organizations like Team LDLC, Titan eSports, Team EnVyUs, G2 Esports, and Team Vitality.

Out of the 16 Majors that he's qualified for so far, apEX has won only a single Major tournament - DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca 2015, where Team EnVyUs lifted the trophy after defeating NAVI.

1) dupreeh

Peter "dupreeh" Rasmussen, Team Vitality (Image via Sportskeeda)

Peter "dupreeh" Rasmussen is among the most decorated players in the history of Counter Strike: Global Offensive. At 29 years of age, the Team Vitality Rifler is the only player in the world to attend every single CS: GO Major, bringing his total to 18 Majors, including the upcoming IEM Rio 2022.

dupreeh commenced his CS: GO career in 2012 with 3DMAX, later representing organizations like Copenhagen Wolves, Team Dignitas, Team SoloMid, Astralis, and Team Vitality. He is most renowned for his contributions to the Astralis roster, which went on to win four Majors between 2017 and 2019.

Alongside his former Astralis teammates dev1ce, gla1ve and Xyp9x, dupreeh holds the record for winning the most Majors in the game's history - ELEAGUE Major: Atlanta 2017, FACEIT Major: London 2018, IEM Katowice 2019, and StarLadder Major: Berlin 2019.

Poll : 0 votes