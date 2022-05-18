Twistzz calls the current state of NA CS:GO abysmal, says players leave for Valorant because of “the easy money”

It’s not a hidden fact that the North American CS:GO scene hasn't been doing well, with its size shrinking at an alarming rate over the past couple of years. Many professional players have been vocal about its deplorable state, and recently in an interview with Dust 2, FaZe Clan’s Twistzz shared his thoughts on the shooter's contemporary scene and why he feels players are leaving for Riot’s Valorant.

In the interview, Twistzz claimed that new and emerging players of the North American CS:GO scene are making a move to Valorant “because they just want the easy money.”

According to him, the work ethic is just not there, and it takes a considerable amount of time to establish themselves in a title like CS:GO. With the North American scene of the shooter shrinking by the year, its competitive scene is becoming more Euro-centric, and not many organizations today compete with North American-based rosters.

Twistzz mentions the North American scene to be “abysmal,” as only Team Liquid, Complexity, and Evil Geniuses remain who have NA rosters competing at the highest tier of CS:GO.

The North American CS:GO scene is in dire straits

While many in the scene agreed with what Twistzz had to say regarding the matter, some, like the former Chaos Esports Club CS:GO pro, Anthony “vanity” Malaspina, took issue.

In a recent Twitter post which is direct toward Twistzz’s interview, he stated:

“We went from looking for apartments to get better ping to being orgless within a 2 week period(nothing against the chaos owners/managers that's just esports). Yea i'm sure we could have done a lot about the org deciding to pull out. We were consistently competing with every team in NA we had 0.500 win rates or higher against most apart from liquid after picking up MarKE. Yea my bad we just weren't good enough.”

Despite the amount of success Chaos Esports had under his leadership in 2020, the team still found themselves orgless, as all the players were released from their contracts at the start of 2021.

Matthew Elmore, who is the current Valorant coach for The Guard, also took a jibe at Twistzz’s comments and wrote on Twitter:

“Man it must be nice to be the part of the 1% playerbase the CSPPA think that matters and a Louvre agreement team and all the sick things in CS. Can't believe all these despicable people with no work ethic left and went to Valorant.”

Interestingly, Elmore points to the Louvre Agreement, which sought to partner some organizations with specific tournament hosts. The agreement, which goes up to 2025, contains FaZe Clan, Evil Geniuses, Team Liquid, as well as Complexity as the partners, whose players many feel have a solid financial backing.

Elmore and even Malaspina blame both ESL and FACEIT for the decline of North American CS:GO, with the former once operating 12 seasons of the region's pro league starting from 2015, all the way up to 2020. Since then, however, the organizers have taken the path away from tier two and tier three North American teams to make their way through qualifiers or even the ESEA Premier promotion.

