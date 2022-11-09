CS:GO IEM Major Rio 2022 Champions Stage: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

Twenty-four CS:GO teams from all over the world arrived in Rio de Janerio, Brazil, earlier this month in pursuit of the IEM Rio Major 2022 and a lion's share from a $1,250,000 prize pool. After two stages of the tournament, only eight teams have prevailed in this fight to claim this glorious Major trophy.

With the conclusion of the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio Major 2022, fans of CS:GO are ready to witness the Champions Stage, which will feature the tournament's playoff bracket. The eight remaining CS:GO teams in the tournament will compete over the next few days to earn a winner's cheque of $500,000.

CS:GO fans can look forward to a weekend of awe-inspiring matches as the second and final Major of the year, IEM Rio 2022, nears its conclusion. While the previous stages of the tournament were held in Riocentro, the upcoming Champions Stage will be held live at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janerio, Brazil.

Everything to know about CS:GO's IEM Rio Major 2022 Champions Stage

Teams

Only the top eight teams from the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio Major will proceed to the Champions Stage. Here are all the teams that will be fighting for the Major title over the next few days:

Cloud9

FURIA

Heroic

Outsiders

Fnatic

Team Spirit

Natus Vincere

MOUZ

The Challengers Stage and the Legends Stage of the tournament have definitely had a few shocking moments. Three out of the four Brazilian representatives - Imperial, 9z and 00NATION - were eliminated as early as the Challengers Stage.

Meanwhile, the Legends Stage witnessed renowned organizations like Ninjas in Pyjamas, Vitality, Liquid, and the reigning Major champions, FaZe Clan, being eliminated from the tournament.

Format

Unlike the two previous stages of the tournament, the Champions Stage will feature all 8 teams competing in a single-elimination bracket as they work their way towards the Grand Final. The teams have been seeded based on their Legends Stage standings and will compete in a series of best-of-three matchups throughout the Champions Stage.

Schedule

The Champions Stage of CS:GO's IEM Rio Major 2022 will commence on November 10, 2022. The first two days of the playoffs will feature the quarter-finals matchups, followed by the semi-finals on Day 3. The Grand Final of the IEM Rio Major is scheduled for November 13, 2022.

The detailed schedule for the Champions Stage is as such:

Quarter-finals

Outsiders vs Fnatic - Thursday, November 10 - 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

- Thursday, November 10 - 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST MOUZ vs Cloud9 - Thursday, November 10 - 1.30 pm PDT / 9.30 pm CEST / 2 am IST (next day)

- Thursday, November 10 - 1.30 pm PDT / 9.30 pm CEST / 2 am IST (next day) Spirit vs Heroic - Friday, November 11 - 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

- Friday, November 11 - 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST FURIA vs NAVI - Friday, November 11 - 1.30 pm PDT / 9.30 pm CEST / 2 am IST (next day)

Semi-finals

Semi-final 1 (MOUZ/Cloud9 vs Outsiders/Fnatic) - Saturday, November 12 - 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

- Saturday, November 12 - 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST Semi-final 2 (Spirit/Heroic vs FURIA/NAVI) - Saturday, November 12 - 1.30 pm PDT / 9.30 pm CEST / 2 am IST (next day)

Grand Final

Grand Final - Sunday, November 13 - 11.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST

Livestream details

CS:GO enthusiasts from all over the world can tune into ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel to watch the IEM Rio Major 2022 Champions Stage live. Viewers can also check out the co-streams held by various content creators in several languages.

The IEM Rio Major 2022 Champions Stage will kick-off with the Outsiders vs Fnatic quarter-finals fixture on November 10, 2022 at 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST.

