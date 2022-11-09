When and where to watch CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Quarter-finals?

The CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 is set to kick off the playoffs as the participating teams will fight each other for the grand prize of $500,000. The final matches of the IEM Major can be expected to be highly intense, starting with the Quarter-finals.

Only eight top CS:GO teams remain, as the Major is now nearing its conclusion. These eight teams will be fighting in the Quarter-finals in a best-of-three series where the playoffs will feature a single elimination bracket.

After waiting for about two years for the Rio Major, Counter Strike fans eagerly look forward to a legendary battle between the best teams in the world. But many may be wondering when and where to catch the live matches for the Quarter-finals.

CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Quarter-finals will begin on November 10, 2022 (CEST)

The Quarter-finals for the CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 will end on November 11. The two days will see the remaining eight teams battle as four will advance to the Semi-finals on November 12, 2022.

The timings for the IEM Rio Major Quarter-finals for multiple regions are as follows:

Cloud9 vs MOUZ - November 10, 1:30 pm PDT / 9:30 pm CEST / 2:00 am IST (next day)

- November 10, 1:30 pm PDT / 9:30 pm CEST / 2:00 am IST (next day) Outsiders vs Fnatic - November 10, 10:00 am PDT / 6:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST

- November 10, 10:00 am PDT / 6:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST FURIA vs NAVI - November 11, 1:30 pm PDT / 9:30 pm CEST / 2:00 am IST (next day)

- November 11, 1:30 pm PDT / 9:30 pm CEST / 2:00 am IST (next day) Heroic vs Team Spirit - November 11, 10:00 am PDT / 6:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST

The matchup between Outsiders and Fnatic and Cloud9 and MOUZ will be held under Bracket A. The matchup between Heroic and Team Spirit and FURIA and NAVI will be held under Bracket B.

Fans can catch the IEM Rio Major 2022 Playoffs live on ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel. These matches will take place simultaneously on Stream A and B. Counter Strike enthusiasts can tune into their favorite content creator or streamer's watch party to catch a glimpse of the Quarter-finals with unique commentary.

The Quarter-finals matchups have the community buzzing as legendary teams like NAVI and Fnatic generate massive hype. With the Quarter-finals concluding, fans will be gearing up for the Finals, expected to be the best showdown.

With the Champions Stage kicking off on November 10, viewers have a decent understanding of the format. The showdown between the final two teams will follow the Semi-finals of the Rio Major 2022.

Intel Extreme Masters Rio Major for 2022 is undoubtedly one of the biggest tournaments in the CS:GO ecosystem. Fans have been patiently waiting for the notable Brazilian tournament to be hosted in Rio de Janeiro. Ardent fans are advised not to miss out on this epic tournament. This will be a good opportunity for budding players to learn from the pros. For everyone else, the event promises to be an entertaining watch.

