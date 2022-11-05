Vitality vs NAVI at CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

CS:GO's IEM Rio Major 2022 kicked off the Legends Stage with an amazing matchup of MOUZ and Liquid, with the crowd being as cheerful as ever. The top eight teams from the Challengers Stage are here to take on the eight Legends teams. The 16 Legends Stage teams will have to compete against each other over the next few days to claim the final eight slots in the Champions Stage.

A lot of fans have been saddened over the news of their favorite teams being sent back home from the Challengers Stage. A few popular squads like Bad news Eagles, Furia, Cloud9, and Vitality have prevailed through enormous pressure.

On day one of the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio Major 2022, players will see another extraordinary game between Natus Vincere and Vitality. This article will go through mild predictions regarding the team's matchup tonight.

Vitality vs NAVI at CS:GO - Who will win their matchup on the opening day of the Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major 2022?

On Day One of the IEM Rio Major 2022 Legends Stage, two of Europe's finest rosters will go up against each other after a series of matches. Vitality is preparing to take on the legendary team, NAVI. Both teams will fight to be one step closer to securing a slot for the Champions Stage.

Predictions

NAVI has always been one of the top contenders in CS:GO professional history. S1mple's legendary performances in the past and the team's collective showcase against the top dogs have always kept them to an advantage. NAVI was one of the CS:GO rosters out of the eight teams to receive Legends status in the IEM Rio Major 2022.

Meaning, the team did not have to compete through the Challengers Stage of the tournament. NAVI had an excellent run during the IEM Masters Road to Rio 2022 European RMR stages where the team won all their matches against MOUZ, IG, and Outsiders. However, their performances in the ESL Pro League Season 16 were a little shaky against the likes of NIP, G2, and Vitality.

Given that Vitality has already defeated NAVI this year, predicting the winner gets a little difficult.

Vitality, on the other hand, has performed great in the Challengers Stage considering they lost only two of their five matches against GL and Outsiders. Their performances against Imperial, GhG, and OG have been pretty solid.

Judging from the past performances of both teams, predicting becomes quite hard. With that being said, NAVI has little advantage over Vitality and can be assumed to win tonight's match.

Head-to-head

Vitality has played against NAVI four times in the past few months. Out of these matchups, NAVI won seven times where Vitality could only get two wins for the team. These matchups include ESL Pro League Season 16, BLAST Premier Falls Groups 2022, and PGL Major Antwerp 2022 Europe RMR A.

NAVI vs Vitality's head-to-head in the past few months (Image via hltv.org)

Potential lineups

Vitality

Dan " apEX "

" Mathieu " ZywOo "

" Peter " dupreeh "

" Emil " Magisk "

" Lotan " Spinx "

" Danny "zonic" (Coach)

Natus Vincere

Oleksandr " s1mple "

" Denis " electroNic "

" Ilya " Perfecto "

" Valerii " b1t "

" Viktor " sdy "

" Andrii "B1ad3"

When and where to watch

CS:GO fans can tune into ESL CS:GO's official Twitch handle to watch the ongoing IEM Rio Major 2022 live. Players can also go to their favorite content creator's watch parties to catch the tournament live.

Vitality will take on NAVI in the Legends Stage on November 5, 2022, at 17:30 CET/ 9:30 AM PT / 10:00 PM IST.

