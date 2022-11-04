CS:GO IEM Major Rio 2022 Legends Stage: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

The Challengers Stage of CS:GO's ongoing IEM Rio Major 2022 has come to a conclusion after four days of enthralling matchups. The top 8 teams from this stage of the tournament will proceed to meet the 8 Legends teams as they compete for a spot in the Champions Stage.

The Challenger Stage, which kicked off on October 31, witnessed several intense matchups between the Contenders and Challengers teams. Eight out of the sixteen teams that competed in this stage have secured a spot on the Legends Stage, which is scheduled to commence on November 5, 2022.

Fans of Counter-Strike can look forward to spectating some of the most breathtaking matches of the year in the next few days. Similar to the Challengers Stage, all matches in the Legends Stage will open to a live audience at the Riocentro, Rio de Janeiro.

Everything to know about CS:GO's IEM Rio Major 2022 Legends Stage

LEGENDS STAGE BEGINS TOMORROW @ESLCS



Check out some of the highlights this amazing crowd gave us during the Challengers Stage of



Check out some of the highlights this amazing crowd gave us during the Challengers Stage of #IEM Rio!

Tomorrow we start it all again! LOCURA 🇧🇷

Teams

The Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major 2022 will feature eight of the best teams from the Challengers Stage competing alongside the 8 teams that qualified for the Major with a Legends status.

Here are all 16 CS:GO teams that will be fighting for a spot in the Champions Stage:

Qualified from the Challengers Stage

Bad News Eagles

MOUZ

BIG

FURIA

Outsiders

Cloud9

Vitality

Fnatic

Legends

FaZe Clan

Natus Vincere

Ninjas in Pyjamas

ENCE

Sprout

Heroic

Team Spirit

Team Liquid

Format

The 16 teams in the Legends Stage will compete in a Swiss System Format, similar to the tournament's Challengers Stage. Out of the 16 teams, the top 8 will progress to the Champions Stage of the IEM Rio Major 2022, where teams will fight their way to the Major title by competing in a single-elimination bracket.

All matches in the Legends Stage will be held in a best-of-one series, with the exception of Elimination and Advancement matches, which will be decided in series of best-of-threes. The top 8 teams will be decided after 5 rounds of Legends Stage matchups.

Schedule

The Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major 2022 will commence on November 5, and will continue until November 8, 2022. Here is the schedule for Day 1 of the Legends Stage:

Saturday, November 5 (Round 1)

Stream A

MOUZ vs Team Liquid (7.00 am PDT / 3.00 pm CET / 7.30 pm IST)

FaZe Clan vs Cloud9 (8.15 am PDT / 4.15 am CET / 8.45 pm IST)

Vitality vs NAVI (9.30 am PDT / 5.30 pm CET / 10.00 pm IST)

FURIA vs ENCE (10.45 am PDT / 6.45 pm CET / 11.15 pm IST)

Stream B

Team Spirit vs Bad News Eagles (7.00 am PDT / 3.00 pm CET / 7.30 pm IST)

Sprout vs BIG (8.15 am PDT / 4.15 am CET / 8.45 pm IST)

Outsiders vs Heroic (9.30 am PDT / 5.30 pm CET / 10.00 pm IST)

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Fnatic (10.45 am PDT / 6.45 pm CET / 11.15 pm IST)

The schedule for Round 2 of the Legends Stage will only be determined after Round 1 is over. That being said, fans of CS:GO can tune into Sportskeeda for regular coverage of the ongoing IEM Rio Major 2022.

Livestream details

CS:GO enthusiasts can watch the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio Major 2022 live on ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel, with matches taking place simultaneously on Stream A and Stream B. Viewers can also check out the various content creators who will be co-streaming the event.

