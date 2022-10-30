5 CS:GO teams to look out for at IEM Rio Major 2022

The next CS:GO Major championship is just around the corner, and it has the fans extremely excited. The IEM Rio Major 2022 will begin tomorrow, October 31, and continue until November 13.

The championship was supposed to be held in 2020 but was canceled due to the Covid pandemic. Fortunately for fans, IEM Rio Major returns to Brazil in 2022 and will see the top 24 teams battle it out for the crown of the best Counter-Strike team in the world.

The championship will go on for two weeks at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro in front of a live audience. Teams participating will compete for the lion's share of a $1,250,000 prize pool. Long-term viewers of CS:GO tournaments are eagerly waiting to support their favorite teams and watch the best ones in action.

This article will mention the five best teams in CS:GO's history that fans should look out for at the IEM Rio Major 2022.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 CS:GO team fans should look out for in the IEM Major 2022

1) FaZe Clan

FaZe is known for being an absolute powerhouse in the recent history of CS:GO's professional leagues. FaZe defeated Natus Vincere in a 2:0 fashion during the PGL Major in Antwerp. Faze benched olofmeister at the beginning of the year and brought in ropz from MOUZ. The roster now rests with rain, broky, Twistzz, karrigan, and ropz.

They have been looking pretty strong since the roster change, as the team has been in great form, playing well against the likes of Sprout during Road to Rio 2022, Astralis at BLAST Premier: Falls Group 2022, and OG during SteelSeries Nova International.

2) Ninjas in Pyjamas

Ninjas in Pyjamas can easily be considered among the best CS:GO esports teams. They have been on a winning streak since the ESL Pro League Season 16, where they have defeated the likes of NAVI and END. Their roster has recently undergone minor changes, but fans look forward to their showcase in the IEM Major 2022.

Their current active roster rests with REZ, hampus, es3tag, Brollan, and Aleksib. NiP brought in djl as a Coach from Apeks at the beginning of the year. The organization also signed Brollan from Fnatic and benched Plipski to acquire G2 Esports' Aleksib. While a popular NiP player, dev1ce was resigned by Astralis.

3) Natus Vincere

NAVI has always been an S-tier team in the CS:GO professional scene since its inception. Tales of S1mple outgunning his enemies are history written on maps. NAVI have once again qualified for the Major in Rio De Janerio to show off their prowess on the field with S1mple, electroNic, Perfecto, b1t, and sdy.

Natus Vincere performed exceptionally during Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Road to Rio 2022: European RMR B against the likes of Outsiders. At BLAST Premier: Fall Groups 2022, NAVI beat Vitality in a clean 2:0 fashion. It is safe to say that NAVI has the potential to win the IEM with ease.

2) Cloud9

Cloud9 has always been one of the most popular teams in the CS:GO professional scene. They announced their return around mid-2022 as news of them acquiring the former Gambie Esports roster surfaced online.

Their current roster rests with nafany, sh1ro, interz, Ax1le, and HObbit. They acquired Konstantin "groove" Pikiner as a coach. C9 won the S-Tier Intel Extreme Masters XVII - Dallas tournament in June this year and defeated the likes of 1Win and G2 during the European RMR A in October.

1) Liquid

Liquid has been in top form since ESL Pro League Season 16 and BLAST Premier: Fall Groups 2022. They have been keeping up with the likes of EG and Fnatic while also performing remarkably well during the Intel Extreme Masters Road to Rio 2022: American RMR.

The current active Liquid roster rests with ELiGE, NAF, oSee, nitr0, and YEKINDAR, with daps as Coach. The team faced a few changes as pashaBiceps had to leave, and shox was signed by Apeks. Along with that, adreN was benched around mid-2022.

With just a few hours left, all participating teams are more motivated than ever to take the trophy home. The Challenger Stage for the IEM Rio Major 2022 starts on October 31, 2022, and fans can tune in to the official CS:GO handles on Twitch and YouTube to watch the tournament live. Viewers can also count on their favorite streamer's watch parties.

Poll : 0 votes