FaZe Clan vs Natus Vincere (NAVI) at CS: GO BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Six out of the eight CS: GO teams that convened in Lisbon for the BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022 have edged closer to a tournament victory by entering the playoffs. The tournament, which kicked off on June 15, also promises a World Finals 2022 qualification spot for its winners.

In the initial days of the tournament, the eight participating teams split into groups of four to compete in a double-elimination Group Stage. After achieving a flawless 2-0 run in their respective groups, G2 Esports and OG were rewarded with direct entry into the semi-finals.

Teams seeded second and third in both groups will be matched against each other in the quarter-finals. The two best teams will contest in the Grand Finals on June 19 live at the Altice Arena, as they fight for a grand prize of $200,000 from the $425,000 prize pool.

FaZe vs NAVI: Who will meet OG in the semifinals of CS: GO's Blast Premier Spring Finals 2022?

As the BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022 proceeds to Day 3, FaZe Clan will take on Natus Vincere (NAVI) in a best-of-three matchup for the semi-finals spot. The much-awaited brawl between the two sides will determine who will compete against OG for a ticket to the Grand Finals.

The upcoming quarter-finals matchup will also be the first time NAVI meets FaZe after falling to them in the Grand Finals of PGL Major Antwerp 2022. As NAVI will try to avenge their Major defeat, FaZe will attempt to solidify their spot as the current best team in CS: GO.

Predicitions

Both FaZe and NAVI will enter the BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022 Playoffs with a 1-1 record. While FaZe toppled paiN Gaming in their opening match, NAVI failed to collect a victory against OG. However, in the match that followed, NAVI managed to defeat BIG while FaZe succumbed to G2 Esports.

With recent form taken into consideration, FaZe has the upper hand over NAVI. They have ascended to the ranks of CS: GO's #1 ranked team due to their recent streak of success. NAVI, on the other hand, is ranked third according to HLTV, and sixth as per ESL's rankings.

Although NAVI dominated CS: GO's pro circuit in 2021, they failed to continue their momentum as the world's best team in 2022. Recent squad changes such as the departure of Boombl4, the arrival of sdy, and electroNic's ascention to the role of in-game leader, do have their effects on the team's performance.

An early defeat in the Group Stage failed to give NAVI the start they wanted. However, a victory in this exciting rematch between the two esports giants can give NAVI the momentum they need to win the BLAST Premier Spring Finals and fight their way towards the spot of CS: GO's #1 team.

Head-to-head

Since 2021, FaZe Clan has met NAVI in nine official matches, playing a total of 21 maps. NAVI has emerged victorious in seven out of these matches, claiming 14 map wins. Both of FaZe's recent victories against NAVI were in 2022 as they beat NAVI by a 2-0 scoreline in ESL Pro League Season 15 and PGL Major Antwerp 2022.

Although NAVI maintains a great overall record against FaZe Clan, their recent performances may edge closer to FaZe's favor than NAVI's.

Head to head results between NAVI and FaZe Clan in CS: GO (Image via hltv.org)

Recent results

FaZe has achieved an incredible set of results in 2022 to back their CS: GO world rankings. They kicked off their 2022 season with a victory at IEM Katowice, followed by a victory in ESL Pro League Season 15.

FaZe's biggest success, however, was at the Antwerp Majors where they defeated NAVI in the Grand Finals to secure the trophy. Their most recent performance was at IEM Dallas, where they finished fifth-sixth.

Although NAVI concluded 2021 with silverware, they had a rough start to 2022. IEM Katowice witnessed the Ukrainian side claim a third-fourth finish. However, NAVI failed to enter the Top 4 of the ESL Pro League season 15 after a quarter-finals defeat to FaZe Clan.

NAVI attempted to maintain their title as CS: GO's reigning Major champions at the PGL Antwerp Major 2022. However, after failing to overthrow FaZe Clan yet again, NAVI witnessed defeat in the Grand Finals.

Potential lineups

FaZe Clan

Håvard "rain" Nygaard

Nygaard Helvijs " broky " Saukants

" Saukants Russel " Twistzz " Van Dulken

" Van Dulken Finn " karrigan " Andersen

" Andersen Robin " ropz " Kool

" Kool Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (coach)

Natus Vincere

Oleksandr " s1mple " Kostyliev

" Kostyliev Denis " electroNic " Sharipov

" Sharipov Ilya " Perfecto " Zalutskiy

" Zalutskiy Valerii " b1t " Vakhovskyi

" Vakhovskyi Viktor " sdy " Orudzhev

" Orudzhev Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (coach)

When and where to watch

CS: GO enthusiasts can watch all matches associated with BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022 on BLAST Premier's official handles across YouTube and Twitch. FaZe Clan will take on Natus Vincere in the quarter-finals matchup on June 17, 2022 at 08.00 pm IST/ 07.30 am PDT/ 10.30 am EDT.

