NAVI removes Boombl4 from active CS: GO roster, citing "high reputational risks" 

Kirill "Boombl4" Mikhaylov, the brains behind Natus Vincere's iconic PGL Major Stockholm 2021 victory, was removed from the organization's active CS: GO roster.

Earlier today, Natus Vincere officially announced Boombl4's departure, stating "high reputational risks" as the cause for their actions. NAVI also indicated that their decision was not a result of Boombl4's in-game performance.

Boombl4 started his tenure at NAVI in 2019, serving as the team's in-game leader for over two years. Over three years with the organization, he has celebrated several title victories, including the IEM Grand Slam Season 3, Blast World Final 2021, and most notably, a CS: GO Major.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky NAVI have removed Boombl4 from their CS roster while citing “high reputational risk” for the team as the reason, nothing with his gameplay NAVI have removed Boombl4 from their CS roster while citing “high reputational risk” for the team as the reason, nothing with his gameplay https://t.co/cxVkFVrQjh

Natus Vincere (NAVI) drops Major-winning IGL Boombl4 from active CS: GO roster

Being a Ukrainian organization, NAVI and its players were affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Earlier in March, the organization's CEO had stated that they were not willing to work with Russian players who reside in Russia.

Natus Vincere's CS: GO roster comprised two players from Ukraine and three from Russia, including Boombl4. However, Boombl4, along with electronic and Perfecto, agreed to relocate, as per Yevhen "HarisPilton" Zolotarov's statements in an interview with The Washington Post.

It is unclear if Boombl4 changed his decision to relocate. However, his recent social media comments did spark uncertainty over his future at NAVI.

NAVI's official CS: GO roster update (Image via Twitter)

Prior to the commencement of the PGL Major Antwerp 2022, Boombl4 stated in a social media post:

"I love my team and my club, and right now I have mixed feelings. I'm sorry for being silent for so long about everything that's going on, and for the inappropriate publications of my wife Lika."

Boombl4 has publicly advocated for peace several times since the Russian invasion started. However, his wife Lika has been under the spotlight for actions that indicate her support for Russia.

Being a Ukrainian organization with strict policies against Russians, NAVI may have considered this a cause for their decision.

Lika has been a proud supporter of Russia on her Instagram feed, celebrating her country with the national flag painted on her face and posting pictures of herself with several Russian military tanks in the background.

Sasha @s1mpleO This is how this world works, i want to thank you @Boombl4CS for everything you have done, without you, not a single player of our team has achieved all the achievements that we experienced together in joy and sorrow, good luck and maybe one day we will play together again This is how this world works, i want to thank you @Boombl4CS for everything you have done, without you, not a single player of our team has achieved all the achievements that we experienced together in joy and sorrow, good luck and maybe one day we will play together again

NAVI and Boombl4 are yet to elaborate on the organization's decisions. So far, several CS: GO players, including Boombl4's teammate s1mple, have shared their thoughts, lending their support to the player.

With Boombl4's departure, fans are also concerned about the release of electronic and Perfecto, two players instrumental in NAVI's recent success.

Boombl4's career at Natus Vincere

Boombl4 joined Natus Vincere in May 2019. However, it wasn't until Zeus' retirement in September 2019 that he took on the mantle of the team's in-game leader (IGL). Since then, NAVI has set on a journey that witnessed the organization collect several trophies to their name.

With Boombl4 as the captain, NAVI most recently emerged as the runners-up in the PGL Major Antwerp 2022, losing the Grand Finals to FaZe Clan. Despite their defeat, the organization remains one of the top teams in CS: GO.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar