CS: GO PGL Major Antwerp 2022 Champions Stage: Schedule, teams, where to watch, and more

The PGL Major Antwerp 2022 Legends Stage is scheduled to commence on May 19, as eight of the best CS: GO teams from all over the world are set to compete for the Major title.

Twenty-four teams convened at the Antwerps Sportpaleis in Belgium on May 9 to compete in the initial stages of the tournament. With the conclusion of the Challengers and Legends stages, the eight remaining teams will soon head to the tournament's playoffs.

The Grand Finals of the PGL Major Antwerp 2022 will be held in front of a live crowd on May 22, where the final two teams will compete for an enormous cash prize of $1 million.

Everything you need to know about the Champions Stage of CS: GO PGL Major Antwerp 2022

Based on their performance in their RMR Qualifiers, 24 teams from 3 major regions qualified for the PGL Major Antwerp 2022. This included 16 teams from parts of Europe, 6 from America (North and South), and 2 from the Asia-Pacific.

Earlier in the tournament, teams were split into 3 categories to guide them through the tournament's early stages. However, with the conclusion of the Challengers and Legends stages, only 8 teams remain.

The Champions Stage of PGL Major Antwerp 2022 is the third and final stage of the tournament. At this stage, the final 8 teams will compete in the playoffs bracket to fight their way towards a Major victory.

Teams

Out of the sixteen CS: GO teams that competed in the Major's Legends Stage, eight have qualified for their playoffs. They are listed below in the order of their Legends Stage group standings.

Team Spirit (EU)

Natus Vincere (EU)

ENCE (EU)

Ninjas in Pyjamas (EU)

FaZe Clan (EU)

Copenhagen Flames (EU)

Heroic (EU)

FURIA Esports (America)

Format

The Champions Stage of PGL Major Antwerp 2022 will witness the top 8 CS: GO teams competing in a single-elimination bracket to decide the tournament's winners.

Based on their seeding at the end of the Legends Stage, teams will be matched against an opponent of the opposite seeding. The #1 seed and #8 seed will be paired together, followed by the #2 seed and the #7 seed, and so on.

After the quarter-finals conclude, the remaining 4 teams will play in a single set of semi-finals, leading to the tournament's Grand Finals. All matches will be conducted in a best-of-three format.

Schedule

Unlike the Challengers and Legends stages, all the matches of the Champions Stage will be held in front of a live audience at the Antwerps Sportpaleis.

The quarter-finals matchups will be held on May 19 and 20, followed by both the semi-finals fixtures on May 21. The winners of PGL Major Antwerp 2022 will be crowned after the Grand Finals event on May 22.

May 19

Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP) vs FaZe Clan at 20.00 IST/ 09.30 CT

Team Spirit vs FURIA Esports at 23.30 IST/ 13.00 CT

May 20

ENCE vs Copenhagen Flames at 20.00 IST/ 09.30 CT

Natus Vincere (NAVI) vs Heroic at 23.30 IST/ 13.00 CT

May 21

Semi-finals 1 (NIP/FaZe vs Spirit/FURIA) at 20.00 IST/ 09.30 CT

Semi-finals 2 (ENCE/CPH vs NAVI/Heroic) at 23.30 IST/ 13.00 CT

May 22

Grand Finals (23.30 IST/ 13.00 CT)

Where to watch

CS: GO enthusiasts can tune into PGL's official handles across Twitch and YouTube to catch the Antwerp Major 2022 live. Players can also access links to various official streams and watch parties through the in-game client as well.

