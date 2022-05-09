CS:GO PGL Major Antwerp 2022: Schedule, teams, where to watch, and more

CS:GO teams from all over the world have convened in Antwerp, Belgium, to decide the winners of the PGL Major 2022. Twenty-four of the finest teams from the three competing regions are scheduled to engage in action from May 9 - May 22 at the Antwerps Sportpaleis (Antwerp's Sport Palace).

The format for the upcoming CS:GO Major underwent a few key changes following a new system that was set up in 2022. The five participating regions from the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 were condensed to three, namely America (NA+SA), Europe (EU+CIS), and Asia-Pacific (Asia+Oceania) for the Antwerp Major.

The structure for the tournament's RMR Qualifiers also witnessed minor changes, with the qualifying events reduced to one per region. Based on their performance in the RMR event, the 24 teams will be split into three groups, wherein they will compete against each other in three different stages to earn their share from the $1 million prize pool.

Everything you need to know about CS:GO PGL Major Antwerp 2022

Prior to the start of the tournament, all 24 participants were allocated into the Contenders, Challengers, and Legends groups. Teams were split as per the following composition to compete in PGL Major Antwerp 2022:

Europe: 16 slots (3 Contenders, 6 Challengers, 7 Legends)

America: 6 slots (3 Contenders, 2 Challengers)

Asia-Pacific: 2 slots (2 Contenders)

Regions were given slots in Challengers and Legends based on the results of their teams at CS:GO's Stockholm 2021 Major. Slots for Contenders were split proportionately between the three regions.

Format

Teams will compete in three different stages at PGL Major Antwerp 2022.

The Challengers Stage

The tournament's initial stage is scheduled to be held from May 9 - May 12. The 8 Contenders teams will face off against the 8 Challengers teams in a Swiss System format tournament.

Teams will play against opponents with a similar running score in best-of-one matchups in all fixtures other than the Elimination and Advancement matches, which will be conducted in a best-of-three format. The top 8 CS: GO teams will qualify for the subsequent stage, whereas the bottom 8 will be eliminated.

The Legends Stage

The Legends Stage will kick off on May 14 and will continue until May 17. Similar to the Challengers Stage, Legends will also follow a Swiss System format under the same rules and seeding.

Eight CS:GO teams from the Challengers stage will compete against the 8 teams who earned the Legends spot through the RMR Qualifiers. The top 8 teams from this stage will qualify for the final event.

The Champions Stage

The Champions Stage will feature 8 of the tournament's best teams competing in a single-elimination bracket. The teams will be seeded based on their Legends standings and will compete in best-of-three matchups to reach the Grand Final.

Scheduled to be held at the Antwerps Sportpaleis in Belgium, the Champions Stage is the only stage that will be held in front of a live audience. CS:GO fans can witness the playoffs in action from May 19 to May 22.

PGL @pglesports PGL MAJOR ANTWERP 2022 is almost here!

🗓️May 9

Let's go!



#PGLMAJOR PGL MAJOR ANTWERP 2022is almost here!🗓️May 9Let's go! 🏆PGL MAJOR ANTWERP 2022🇧🇪 is almost here!🗓️May 9🌟Let's go!#PGLMAJOR https://t.co/4s1vngMcqD

Teams

A total of 24 teams are split into three groups:

Legends

Heroic (EU)

Copenhagen Flames (EU)

BIG (EU)

Cloud9 (EU)

FURIA Esports (America)

FaZe Clan (EU)

Ninjas in Pyjamas (EU)

Natus Vincere (EU)

Challengers

ENCE (EU)

G2 Esports (EU)

forZe (EU)

Astralis (EU)

Team Vitality (EU)

MIBR (America)

Imperial Esports (America)

Bad News Eagles (EU)

Contenders

Eternal Fire (EU)

Team Spirit (EU)

Outsiders (EU)

Complexity Gaming (America)

IHC Esports (APAC)

Renegades (APAC)

Team Liquid (America)

9z Team (America)

Schedule

Stream A

Team Vitality vs Complexity (15:30 PM IST / 5 AM CDT)

G2 Esports vs Liquid (16:45 PM IST / 6:15 AM CDT)

Astralis vs IHC Esports (18:00 PM IST / 7:30 AM CDT)

MIBR vs Outsiders (19:15 PM IST / 8:45 AM CDT)

Stream B

Bad News Eagles vs Eternal Fire (15:30 PM IST / 5 AM CDT)

forZe vs Renegades (16:45 PM IST / 6:15 AM CDT)

Imperial Esports vs Team Spirit (18:00 PM IST / 7:30 AM CDT)

ENCE vs 9z Team (19:15 PM IST / 8:45 AM CDT)

PGL @pglesports



#PGLANTWERPMAJOR Well, well, well... PGL Major Antwerp 2022 should be fun with this talent lineup.🤩 Well, well, well... PGL Major Antwerp 2022 should be fun with this talent lineup.🤩#PGLANTWERPMAJOR https://t.co/ZNKd7R6QpG

Where to watch

CS:GO enthusiasts can catch the PGL Antwerp Major 2022 action live on PGL's official handles across YouTube and Twitch. PGL has two simultaneous streams on both platforms where players can access all the matchups live.

CS:GO players can also find links to all the official streams and watch parties in-game under the Events section, which can be accessed through the Watch section.

Edited by R. Elahi