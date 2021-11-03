CS: GO PGL Stockholm Major Champions Stage (playoffs): Brackets, schedule, where to watch, and more

The playoff stage of the PGL Stockholm Major will get underway tomorrow as the remaining eight of the world’s best CS: GO teams battle it out at Avicii Arena.

The matches of the playoffs (also referred to as the Champions Stage) are spread out over four days before culminating with the Grand Final on November 7. The initial single-elimination quarterfinal matchups were determined using the Buchholz seeding method following the conclusion of the Legends Stage yesterday.

CS:GO @CSGO The Legends Stage concludes with an overtime thriller. Here are the 8 finalists in the @pglesports Stockholm Major. The Champions Stage begins Thursday, November 4th—in front of 16,000+ people—from Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. #PGLMajor The Legends Stage concludes with an overtime thriller. Here are the 8 finalists in the @pglesports Stockholm Major. The Champions Stage begins Thursday, November 4th—in front of 16,000+ people—from Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. #PGLMajor https://t.co/44AC8314Tm

Natus Vincere will face Team Vitality, FURIA will go up against Gambit, Heroic is slated to play Virtus.pro, and NIP will battle G2 Esports.

CS: GO PGL Stockholm Major Champions Stage: Schedule and brackets

The CS: GO Major playoffs will be played in front of a live audience inside Avicii Arena, Stockholm. The Champions Stage will run from November 4 to 7, with all matches being best-of-three.

The winner of the Grand Final will take home half of the $2,000,000 prize pool.

Here is the detailed schedule of the PGL Stockholm Major playoffs.

Thursday, November 4

Heroic vs Virtus.pro - 9 pm IST/3.30 pm GMT

G2 vs NIP - 12.30 am IST/7.00 pm GMT

Friday, November 5

Gambit vs FURIA - 9 pm IST/3.30 pm GMT

Natus Vincere vs Team Vitality - 12.30 am IST/7.00 pm GMT

Saturday, November 6

First Semifinal (winner of Heroic/VP vs NIP/G2) - 9 pm IST/3.30 pm GMT

Second Semifinal (winner of FURIA/Gambit vs Na’Vi/Vitality) - 12.30 am IST/ 7.00 pm GMT

Sunday, November 7

Grand Final - 12.30 am IST/7.00 pm GMT

CS: GO PGL Stockholm Major Playoffs: Where to watch

CS: GO fans can tune into PGL’s official streams on Twitch/YouTube to catch all the live action from the playoffs. The in-game GOTV can also be used to watch the matches from the CS: GO client itself.

Edited by Ravi Iyer