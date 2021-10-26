CS:GO PGL Major Stockholm 2021: Schedule, teams, where to watch, and more 

CS:GO Major is finally back after a two-year hiatus, with the top 24 teams in the world battling it out at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.
The PGL Major Stockholm 2021 features a prize pool of $2,000,000, which is the all-time highest among CS:GO Majors. The tournament will play out from October 26 to November 7.
The 24 CS:GO teams are divided into three categories: Legends, Challengers, and Contenders.
Legends:
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Team Vitality
- G2 Esports
- FURIA Esports
- Team Liquid
- Evil Geniuses
- Natus Vincere
- Gambit Esports
Challengers:
- Astralis
- ENCE
- BIG
- Movistar Riders
- Heroic
- MOUZ
- paiN Gaming
- Team Spirit
Contenders:
- Copenhagen Flames
- FaZe Clan
- GODSENT
- Entropiq
- Virtus.pro
- Sharks Esports
- TYLOO
- Renegades
CS:GO PGL Major Stockholm 2021: Schedule and brackets
The CS:GO Major is divided into three phases of four days each. The tournament begins on October 26 with the Challengers phase. The Legends phase and the Champions phase will start on October 30 and November 4, respectively.
Sixteen teams taking part in the Challengers and Legends Stages will fight through a Swiss system, which will feature best-of-one matches for the opening and mid matches, and switch to best-of-threes for any advancement or elimination matches.
Day 1 of the PGL Major Stockholm Major features the following CS:GO matches:
Stream A:
- Astralis vs Copenhagen Flames - 10:00 CEST
- ENCE vs GODSENT - 11:15 CEST
- BIG vs Entropiq - 12:30 CEST
- Heroic vs TYLOO - 13:45 CEST
Stream B:
- Team Spirit vs FaZe Clan - 10:00 CEST
- paiN Gaming vs Virtus.pro - 11:15 CEST
- Movistar Riders vs Renegades - 12:30 CEST
- MOUZ vs Shark Esports - 13:45 CEST
CS:GO PGL Major Stockholm 2021: Where to watch
CS:GO fans can catch the action live on official PGL streams on Twitch or Youtube. There is also an option to watch matches from the CS:GO client itself.