Former CS:GO pro Nivera joins his brother ScreaM in Team Liquid's new Valorant roster

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom's brother, Nabil "Nivera" Benrlitom, leaves Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) to join Team Liquid's Valorant roster, replacing James “Kryptix” Affleck.

Previously, there were reports by Upcomer and VLR.gg surrounding Team Vitality's CS:GO player, Nivera, joining Team Liquid for trial. However, it has now been confirmed that the Valorant esports scene will get to see the brother duo of ScreaM and Nivera together, fighting against some of the world's top Valorant teams.

Nivera's addition to the Team Liquid Valorant roster was confirmed after Kryptix left the team. Team Liquid reported on Twitter that he will be "temporarily stepping away from the team to deal with some personal issues." Kryptix has been a part of Team Liquid's roster since August 2020.

Team Liquid Valorant @LiquidValorant Today, @kryptixxx will be temporarily stepping away from the team to deal with some personal issues. We support James in his decision, and hope to see him back soon. Today, @kryptixxx will be temporarily stepping away from the team to deal with some personal issues. We support James in his decision, and hope to see him back soon. https://t.co/svzgs8DKC1

New Valorant brother duo - ScreaM and Nivera will be playing together in Team Liquid

Team Liquid missed out on their chance to qualify for the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin after losing to Gambit Esports in the EMEA Challengers Playoffs. The team ended up at a disappointing rank of 5th-6th place. Now they will have to fight again in the VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers to secure their spot in Valorant Champions 2021.

Nivera @Nivera__



This is a huge chance and I'm going to give it all!



Thanks to



#LETSGOLIQUID twitter.com/LiquidValorant… Team Liquid Valorant @LiquidValorant Brothers become teammates.



Welcome, @nivera__ Brothers become teammates.



Welcome, @nivera__ https://t.co/agyBqh0FdI I'm so excited & proud to announce that I'm joining one of the most iconic team @LiquidValorant & I'll play alongside my brother🔥This is a huge chance and I'm going to give it all!Thanks to @TeamVitality for the time we had and thank you all for your support🙏 I'm so excited & proud to announce that I'm joining one of the most iconic team @LiquidValorant & I'll play alongside my brother🔥



This is a huge chance and I'm going to give it all!



Thanks to @TeamVitality for the time we had and thank you all for your support🙏



#LETSGOLIQUID twitter.com/LiquidValorant…

Currently, the Team Liquid Valorant roster consists of the following players:

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Travis “L1NK” Mendoza

Dom “soulcas” Sulca

Also Read

The VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers will be held from October 10 to 17, leaving few weeks for Nivera to adapt the new meta and team's synergy. He is one of the few esports professional players to switch to Valorant late. Thus, it will be interesting to see how Nivera understands the game sooner before the VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers.

Furthermore, the global Valorant esports scene will get to witness the iconic brother duo of ScreaM and Nivera together in VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers. Fans and the community are excited to see the brothers fight against their rivalries together.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar