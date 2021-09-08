Team Liquid reportedly to trial CS: GO pro Nivera for 6-man Valorant roster

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom, the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) player from Team Vitality, will be under trial with Team Liquid to expand its Valorant roster, as per a joint report by Upcomer and VLR.gg.

Nivera will trial in place of James “Kryptix” Affleck, who joined Team Liquid in August 2020, but the roles are yet to be revealed. Previously in May 2021, a French journalist, Guillaume “neL” Rathier from the 1pv.fr website, reported that Nivera might be joining Team Liquid's Valorant roster soon.

Sources: Team Liquid is set to trial with Nivera.



Liquid will transition to a 6-man roster while Nivera will play for Kryptix. The roles are unclear, however.



Nivera is on the bench of Vitality's CS:GO division.



If Nivera joins Team Liquid, it will become a six-man roster that includes:

James “Kryptix” Affleck

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Travis “L1NK” Mendoza

Dom “soulcas” Sulcas

Nivera is the younger brother of the popular Valorant Belgian player ScreaM, who switched to Valorant from CS: GO in August 2021. Hence, if he gets signed up for the organisation's Valorant roster, fans will get to see the brother duo playing together in the competitive Valorant scene.

Changes to Team Liquid's Valorant roster ahead of Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier

Team Liquid has been one of the top dominating teams in Valorant's European region. However, it couldn't make it to the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Berlin Masters after losing to Gambit Esports in the Lower Bracket of VCT EMEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs, with a scoreline of 2-1.

Gambit later won the VCT EMEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs and made it to the Masters Berlin, along with Acend, SuperMassive Blaze and G2 Esports.

Currently, Team Liquid stands in third place in the VCT EMEA Circuit Point Standings, with a total of 300 VCT points. It will have VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifier as its only hope to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021, which will be held in Berlin. The entire team will have a span of around one month to prepare for it, as VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifier will start off on October 10.

If Nivera gets signed, it will be interesting to see him and the entire team battling in the VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifier to get into the Valorant Champions.

