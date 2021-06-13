Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom is one of the best Valorant players currently playing for Team Liquid.
He is a retired Belgian professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and former professional Counter-Strike: Source pro.
ScreaM is known for having the best headshot ratios and good game sense. He was ranked #7 and #9 in HLTV's top 20 player rankings in 2013 and 2016, respectively. This article dives into ScreaM’s Valorant settings 2021.
ScreaM’s Crosshair, Keybinds, and Video Settings in Valorant
At the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, ScreaM had the highest headshot percentage at 33.12%.
The settings used by ScreaM are as follows:
Key bindings
Crouch - Left Ctrl
Walk - Left Shift
Jump - Mouse Wheel Down
Ability 1 - F
Ability 2 - A
Ability 3 - C
Ultimate Ability - X
Mouse Settings
DPI - 400
In-game Sensitivity - 0.785
eDPI - 314
Scoped Sensitivity - 1
Polling Rate - 1000 Hz
Windows Sensitivity – 6
Crosshair Settings
Inner Lines – 0/0/0/0
Outlines – On/1/1
Outer Lines – 0/0/0/0
Center Dot - Off
Fade - Off
Movement Error - Off
Firing Error - Off
Color - White
Map Settings
Rotate - Based on Side
Keep Player Centered - On
Minimap Size - 1.2
Minimap Zoom - 0.824
Minimap Vision Cones - On
Show Map Region Names – Never
Video Settings
Material Quality - Low
Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 4x
Detail Quality - Low
Anisotropic Filtering - 4x
Texture Quality - Low
Improve Clarity - On
UI Quality - Low
Bloom - Off
Vignette - Off
Distortion - Off
Vsync - Off
First Person Shadows - Off
Players may not yield the most optimal results by copying ScreaM’s Valorant settings because game settings like sensitivity are a matter of personal preference. However, this information might help players better understand how to improve consistency and achieve the best performance in Valorant.