Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom is one of the best Valorant players currently playing for Team Liquid.

He is a retired Belgian professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and former professional Counter-Strike: Source pro.

ScreaM is known for having the best headshot ratios and good game sense. He was ranked #7 and #9 in HLTV's top 20 player rankings in 2013 and 2016, respectively. This article dives into ScreaM’s Valorant settings 2021.

ScreaM’s Crosshair, Keybinds, and Video Settings in Valorant

At the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, ScreaM had the highest headshot percentage at 33.12%.

The settings used by ScreaM are as follows:

Key bindings

Crouch - Left Ctrl

Walk - Left Shift

Jump - Mouse Wheel Down

Ability 1 - F

Ability 2 - A

Ability 3 - C

Ultimate Ability - X

Mouse Settings

DPI - 400

In-game Sensitivity - 0.785

eDPI - 314

Scoped Sensitivity - 1

Polling Rate - 1000 Hz

Windows Sensitivity – 6

Crosshair Settings

Inner Lines – 0/0/0/0

Outlines – On/1/1

Outer Lines – 0/0/0/0

Center Dot - Off

Fade - Off

Movement Error - Off

Firing Error - Off

Color - White

Map Settings

Rotate - Based on Side

Keep Player Centered - On

Minimap Size - 1.2

Minimap Zoom - 0.824

Minimap Vision Cones - On

Show Map Region Names – Never

Video Settings

Material Quality - Low

Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 4x

Detail Quality - Low

Anisotropic Filtering - 4x

Texture Quality - Low

Improve Clarity - On

UI Quality - Low

Bloom - Off

Vignette - Off

Distortion - Off

Vsync - Off

First Person Shadows - Off

Players may not yield the most optimal results by copying ScreaM’s Valorant settings because game settings like sensitivity are a matter of personal preference. However, this information might help players better understand how to improve consistency and achieve the best performance in Valorant.

