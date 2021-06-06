Top 5 unexpected moments in Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

The Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik ended on 30th May 2021, and Sentinels emerged as clear winners.

The team stayed undefeated throughout the tournament’s Upper Bracket. Additionally, many promising teams in the tournament like Team Liquid, Fnatic, Version1, NUTURN, Gaming, Team Vikings, Sharks Esports, KRÜ Esports, Crazy Raccoon, and X10 Esports proved their worth.

Every team had several promising players who have entertained their fans with 200 IQ gameplays and some incredible clutches.

There were many unexpected moments in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, which changed a particular round and the whole match.

#VALORANTMasters Reykjavík brought us so many incredible memories.



The following article discusses the top five unexpected moments from the tournament.

The unexpected moments of Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

#5 - Jamppi’s play in Ascent

Jamppi

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen is a former Finnish professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player. He retired on January 27, 2021, after deciding to continue his professional gaming career in Valorant. He is currently playing for Team Liquid and is one of the most promising players on the roster.

His Judge play in the 2nd round against Team Vikings was awe-inspiring. He was holding site A is Ascent and did an ace with the Shotgun. He instantly killed all the players from Viking who were in Along. It was a sight to behold for all the fans out there.

#4 - L1NK’s Clutch in Ascent

L1NK (Image via Liquipedia)

Travis "L1NK" Mendoza is a British player who currently plays for Team Liquid. He is known for his aggressive plays and insane clutches. At the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, he had a headshot percentage of 29.61%.

L1NK was holding site B in a match against Fnatic. He was inside the boathouse and successfully clutched against three players using Judge. He smoked the boathouse entrance and confused the enemies, successfully killing them all and winning the round.

#3 - Penny’s play in Ascent

Penny (Image via Liquipedia)

Erik "penny" Penny is a Canadian player who used to be a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player. He retired from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and plays Valorant for Version 1. He is a Jett main and is known for his aggressive plays.

In a match against Crazy Raccoon, he used Jett’s ultimate strategically on site B and finished off four enemies single-handedly. Version1 won the round hassle-free, and it was a treat for fans who enjoy watching Penny.

#2 - Derke’s clutch in Icebox

Derke (Image via Riot Games)

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev is a Finnish-Russian player who used to play Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. He retired from that game and joined Valorant for Fnatic. He is known for his insane aim and clutch capabilities.

In a match against KRÜ Esports in the eighth round of the game, he clutched against three players. His ultimate was not ready, so he took a kill using vandal. Then using Jett’s ultimate ability, he finished off the rest of the players, giving his side a win. His plays are always fun to watch.

#1 - ShahZaM’s clutch in Haven

ShahZaM (Image via Sentinels)

The list would be incomplete without ShahZaM’s clutch on Haven.

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan is a former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player who currently plays Valorant for Sentinels. He is widely regarded as one of the best players of the game.

His lethal gameplay has the potential to overturn the outcome of a match. In the final match against Fnatic, he clutched against two players in the sixth round of the game. He was confused by the enemy, but that didn’t stop him from wiping them out.

It was a highlight-reel moment in Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

