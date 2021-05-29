Hiko Vs. Tenz - Who Is The Best Valorant Player In The World?

Valorant has become one of the most popular games in the FPS genre.

The game offers something new with different Agents having different abilities, and this is something new players want to explore. In Valorant, shooting and crosshair accuracy remain at the core of gameplay mechanics.

The game has lured many former CS and CS: GO players into it. Right after the launch of this game, many professional teams like G2 Esports, Cloud9, and 100 Thieves created new teams exclusively for Valorant.

Many organizers across the country have been hosting competitions throughout the year, and fans get to see a lot of professional gameplay. Professional players with their 200 IQ gameplay and game sense are always a treat for the eyes, and fans can't get enough of it.

Two of the biggest names in the Valorant Esports scene are Hiko and Tenz. They have proved their worth in Pro League matches. From insane clutches to 200 IQ gameplay, this is something fans crave for in professional Valorant matches, and they never fail to deliver on that.

Valorant fans have a longstanding debate regarding who the best player is between Hiko and TenZ

Hiko

Spencer "Hiko" Martin (Image via DREAMHACK)

Spencer "Hiko" Martin is a retired American professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Counter-Strike player. He rose to prominence when his team finished in third place in the first major CS: GO tournament at ESWC 2012 with the former Area51 Gaming lineup.

Hiko was a staff member at Twitch from April 2015 until November 2018. He retired from CS: GO on June 4th, 2020, to focus on VALORANT. He is mostly known for his lurking, solo site play, and clutching ability. He has done a lot of insane clutch plays over the years.

His performances this year have left an impact on the game. From using Sova’s ultimate ability to killing his opponents, this player has mastered Sova to another level. He has mastered all the lineups and is undoubtedly one of the best Sova mains in Valorant.

TenZ

TenZ (Carlton Banner for ESL)

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo is a Canadian player who currently plays for Sentinels on loan from Cloud9 Blue. He retired on April 12th, 2020, to pursue a career in Valorant. He is one of the best Jett mains out there. He is well versed with Operator and can take an entire squad on his own. From his movement skills to aim accuracy, he is one of the best out there.

Tenz has great game sense and can change the outcome of a round instantly. His presence in the team is instantly felt, and he knows how to get entry frags in every round.

Both of them are excellent players, and it's very hard to judge who is the best among them.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views on Valorant and is in no way a definitive ranking.