The top 5 most insane Valorant plays ever

Valorant, with its immense popularity, has attracted many tournament organizers across the country to host many competitions throughout the year.

A lot of players have started playing this game, and it has a huge fan base. The game is similar to CS: GO and CS with crosshair accuracy and shooting at the very core of the gameplay mechanics.

Many CS: GO professionals have joined this game as it offers something new in the FPS genre. Professional players with their coordinated gameplay, excellent aim, and game sense have made the game fun to watch.

With professional players playing the game, the outcome of each round is unpredictable because of their 100 IQ gameplays.

The insane Valorant plays are always a visual treat for fans when done by the professional players.

This article will discuss the top five most insane Valorant plays ever.

Top 5 most insane plays in Valorant

#5 - Subroza’s play in CLG BLITZ CUP

Subroza(Image via HLTV.org)

Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik is a Moroccan-born Canadian player who currently plays for TSM.

In a CLG BLITZ CUP match that was between TSM and IMMORTALS, Subroza got himself an ace in the first round. He took the early lead by killing four enemies instantly on A ramp from Top mid in Ascent.

The last kill was Sova, and all were done using Ghost, giving Subroza an ace. It was a sneaky play from his side, and the fans really love to watch him play.

#4 - ZywOo’s play in UNDERDOGS

ZywOo(Image via EPICENTER)

Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut is a French professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player who currently plays for Team Vitality. He is widely considered one of the best CS: GO players in the world since his breakthrough in late 2018.

He joined Valorant team L’INSTITUT as a substitute player for Kévin “Ex6TenZ” Droolans in the UNDERDOGS tournament.

UNDERDOGS is a series of online tournaments organized by O'GamingTV, a french WebTV.

In a match between L’INSTITUT and ROG ESPORTS, ZywOo scored an ace using Vandal on Split. His headshot only kills are some things that need to be talked about. His good game sense and aim help him to dominate in any FPS games.

#3 - CREA’S play in WePlay! Invitational

Charles "CREA" Beauvois (Image via Facebook)

Charles "CREA" Beauvois is a French player who currently plays for Ninjas in Pyjamas. He is a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player where he played for various teams, mostly known for dizLown.

In a match between FISH 123 and Ninjas in Pyjamas, CREA showed an outstanding performance. In site B of Haven, he flashed everyone using Paranoia and then used the Shrouded step ability just to teleport to the back and flank them with headshots. He instantly killed four of them, which helped them to win the round.

His big brain plays are always unpredictable and entertaining.

#2 - ShoT_UP’s play in NSG x Renegades Invitational

Andrew "ShoT_UP" Orlowski (Image via Twitter)

Andrew "ShoT_UP" Orlowski is an American player who currently plays for IMMORTALS. He is a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player.

His performance at the NSG x Renegades Invitational with the Sheriff was wonderful. In a match between CLOUD 9 and IMMORTALS, ShoT_UP just used Sheriff and got rid of three players instantly, giving them a win in the 5th round of the game. The match was on Ascent, and he killed everyone in A heaven with perfect headshots.

This player needs a special mention in Valorant for his skills.

#1 - Asuna’s play in Valorant First Strike North America Finals

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk (Image via 100T Asuna/Twitter)

The list is incomplete without mentioning Asuna and his clutch in the Valorant First Strike North America Finals.

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk is an American player of Ukrainian descent who currently plays for 100 Thieves.

In the Valorant First Strike North America Finals between 100Thieves and TSM, Asuna scored an ace in the 17th round of the game on Bind.

He used Raze’s ultimate and got rid of three players in A short and got the ace by killing the rest of them afterwards.

His movement and game sense are something to keep an eye on in Valorant.